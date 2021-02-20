This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Just Launched Its First Sneaker — Shop Now

The Swift features no-slip rubber soles, a molded, removable insole with cushioning and memory foam, as well as arch and heel support. Right now, the sneakers are available in black leather, gold leather, tan suede, nutmeg suede, and leopard calf hair. So, whether you're looking for a neutral shoe for everyday or a pop of color or pattern that will brighten up any outfit this season, Birdies has just the pair for you. Plus, the shoes run in sizes five to 12, with half sizes available, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your feet. They start at $120 a pair, with the leopard calf hair pair at $140.