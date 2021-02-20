This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Just Launched Its First Sneaker — Shop Now

Birdies is well-known for its slipper-like flats that offer plenty of style and hidden comfort. (Even Meghan Markle is a fan). Thanks to features like seven layers of comfort and a molded insole, Birdies knows how to make comfortable shoes that don't necessarily look like comfortable shoes. Now the brand is back with a new launch: slip-on sneakers. The Swift is a first for Birdies, and given the success of its other slip-ons, we expect this new shoe will be a big hit among shoppers.
The Swift features no-slip rubber soles, a molded, removable insole with cushioning and memory foam, as well as arch and heel support. Right now, the sneakers are available in black leather, gold leather, tan suede, nutmeg suede, and leopard calf hair. So, whether you're looking for a neutral shoe for everyday or a pop of color or pattern that will brighten up any outfit this season, Birdies has just the pair for you. Plus, the shoes run in sizes five to 12, with half sizes available, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your feet. They start at $120 a pair, with the leopard calf hair pair at $140.
Keep reading to shop Birdies' first slip-on sneakers.
To buy: The Swift, birdies.com, $140
