These Faux Fur-lined Flats Feel Like Slippers — but You Can Wear Them to Any Holiday Party

If you'll be attending holiday parties this season, chances are you'll be counting down the minutes until you can change out of your shoes and put on your favorite pair of slippers. Luckily, these new flats from Birdies are a festive and surprisingly comfortable option that you can dress up or down this holiday season.

The Starling Flat from Birdies is a classic slipper-like flat that customers love for its combination of comfort and style. Just in time for the holidays, the brand released a new faux fur-lined version of the flat in Cheetah Calf Hair and Black Velvet.

The shoes are expertly designed to be both stylish and comfortable. They include arch and heel support, memory foam cushioning, dual-layered, high density foam, and shock absorption. A no-slip rubber sole makes the slippers great for indoor and outdoor wear. Plus, the cozy faux fur lining will ensure your feet are extra warm this winter.

Shoppers love Birdies for how comfortable they are. "These really are like slippers, but they are gorgeous and go with everything," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer said wearing these flats is "like walking on a cloud."

