These Faux Fur Slippers Are the Perfect House Shoes for Fall and Winter

We've covered plenty of comfortable shoes here at Travel + Leisure, including ones that you can wear around the house, like slides and slippers. But perhaps none have been as stylish as these faux fur slides from Birdies, a brand that T+L readers love for their comfortable, on-trend shoes, including washable flats and leather sneakers. For the upcoming fall and winter months, you're going to want to check out this pair of cozy, fluffy slides that will keep your feet warm all season long.