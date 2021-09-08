These Faux Fur Slippers Are the Perfect House Shoes for Fall and Winter
We've covered plenty of comfortable shoes here at Travel + Leisure, including ones that you can wear around the house, like slides and slippers. But perhaps none have been as stylish as these faux fur slides from Birdies, a brand that T+L readers love for their comfortable, on-trend shoes, including washable flats and leather sneakers. For the upcoming fall and winter months, you're going to want to check out this pair of cozy, fluffy slides that will keep your feet warm all season long.
The Robin Slippers from Birdies feature a dual-density molded footbed with a microfiber insole and faux fur straps. A non-slip rubber sole makes them perfect for inside or outside wear, so whether you're working from home or taking the dog for a walk, you can be sure that your feet will feel supported without that all-too-familiar discomfort of sliding out of your sandals while you're walking.
They have the same footbed as the Robin Sandal (currently on sale), which were a summer favorite for their supportive feel and sleek look. The slipper version is available in both gray and tan faux fur, and come in sizes five through 12, with half sizes available.
To buy: birdies.com, $95
Shoppers constantly rave about Birdies' shoes, so it's no surprise that these slipper sandals are also a big hit among customers. "These Birdie slippers are my second purchase of Birdies footwear and I absolutely love them," one shopper wrote. "They mold to your feet, are super comfortable, andI have had non-stop compliments about them."
Another shopper said these slippers are sure to be a seasonal essential. "[They are] comfortable and casual! Just perfect for the fall months ahead!"If you're looking for a pair of slippers that will keep you cozy all fall and winter, this option from Birdies will keep you warm in style. And while you're shopping, you'll also want to check out Birdies' sale section, which includes several summery styles as well as all-season must-haves.
