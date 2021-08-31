These New Machine Washable Flats Are Perfect for Travel, Commuting, and More
Birdies is well-known for its stylish and comfortable flats, although in more recent years it has expanded into sneakers, sandals, and slippers. We've covered plenty of comfy shoes here at Travel + Leisure, and Birdies are no exception since they feature hidden cushioning, removable insoles, and more.
Now, you can shop the brand's first machine washable shoes, which are just as chic as the rest of the brand's collection, although they're even more convenient for long-term wear. You'll want to add them to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
The Washable Blackbird flats are made from a specially engineered 100 percent vegan knit that's breathable, durable, and, of course, machine washable. The flats feature a sleek pointed toe silhouette with angular piping details, a removable insole that adds extra cloud-like comfort, and a non-slip rubber sole for inside and outside wear.
Right now, you can shop this style in three colors: black with tan piping, eggshell with navy piping, and a limited edition color that's perfect for fall, mustard with cream piping. The flats are available in sizes five through 12 with half sizes. Quick tip — many shoppers in the reviews section suggest sizing up half a size to find the perfect fit.
Shoppers agree that these washable flats are a wardrobe must-have, according to tons of positive reviews on Birdies' website. "These are very comfortable and I love that I can wash them to keep them clean and fresh," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper called them "the perfect teacher shoes," since they are "so comfortable that [my] feet don't hurt after a day at school with the added benefit that you can throw them in the washer (accidents happen)."Whether you're looking for a stylish flat you can wear when you return to work, remaining comfortable during your commute and at the office, or a versatile pair of shoes you can bring on nearly any trip and wash when you return, these flats from Birdies are a must-have.
