These New Machine Washable Flats Are Perfect for Travel, Commuting, and More

Another shopper called them "the perfect teacher shoes," since they are "so comfortable that [my] feet don't hurt after a day at school with the added benefit that you can throw them in the washer (accidents happen)."Whether you're looking for a stylish flat you can wear when you return to work, remaining comfortable during your commute and at the office, or a versatile pair of shoes you can bring on nearly any trip and wash when you return, these flats from Birdies are a must-have.