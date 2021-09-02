The Best Fire Pit Deals From Birch Lane This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you have a spacious backyard or a petite patio, a fire pit is an excellent addition to an outdoor space. If you enjoy having people over, a good fire pit will keep you and your guests warm in just about any season and act as a centerpiece to your outdoor seating area. Birch Lane has plenty of great fire pits, and right now, many are on sale for Labor Day weekend.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best discounts we can find. Keep reading for the best fire pit deals at Birch Lane on sale now through Labor Day weekend.
Lebeau Rectangular Fire Pit Table
Measurements: 25'' x 54'' x 22''
Fuel Type: Natural gas, propane
This sleek propane-powered fire pit also acts as a table, so it will blend seamlessly into an outdoor living area. It's made from durable, weather-resistant stainless steel and available in gray, white, and black, as well as two sizes.
Shoppers have given this fire pit hundreds of positive reviews, complimenting its style and versatility. "[It] was easy to assemble and [provides a] great surface area for playing card games when not using the fire," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper commented on the fire pit's impressive heating capability. "Super easy to set up and great quality! It gives off the perfect amount of heat."
To buy: birchlane.com, from $598 (originally $881)
Kilmer Propane Square Fire Pit Table
Measurements: 24.5'' x 44'' x 44''
Fuel Type: Propane
This classic fire pit table features a beautiful textured design made from a heavy cast aluminum frame with a weather-resistant powder-coated finish. When you want to use the fire pit, simply remove the lid in the center to reveal a propane-fueled pit with an adjustable flame.
And although it's is on the pricier side, shoppers say it's well worth the money. "This fire pit rivals others that I've seen in local, upscale retail stores that cost 3x more," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: birchlane.com, $1,160 (originally $2,154)
Lawson Propane Square Fire Pit Table
Measurements: 25.5'' x 40.25'' x 40.25''
Fuel Type: Propane
This fire pit table features a beautiful tiled surface area and a base made from steel with a sleek lattice design. It's simple to access the propane tank; simply open the hinged side door to use the gas control panel. Your purchase also includes a poker and spark screen that will allow you to safely stoke your fire.
For shoppers who are newer to the fire pit scene, this is a great option: Reviewers say it's "easy to put together."
To buy: birchlane.com, $650 (originally $709)
Sedona Propane Rectangular Fire Pit Table
Measurements: 14.25" x 66.25" x 29"
Fuel Type: Propane
If you're looking for a fire pit that will make a statement, this stone option is the way to go. It offers plenty of ambiance, not to mention the heat you'll need well into the fall. The flagstone top and faux stacked stone base are sturdy and durable, and it will immediately look like a permanent installation in your backyard.
Plenty of reviewers complimented how stylish this fire pit is and how much warmth it provides. "We love the look of the table and it throws off a great amount of heat! This is a great addition to our backyard oasis," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: birchlane.com, $1,630 (originally $1,801)
