This Headlamp Is a Must-have for Camping Trips - and It's on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
If you're planning a camping trip this summer, you'll want to make sure you pack all of the right gear, from weather-appropriate sleeping bags to comfortable camping chairs. Another outdoor must-have is a headlamp, since it will allow you to move around your campsite safely after the sun goes down. And just in time for Amazon Prime Day, this shopper-loved headlamp is on sale for 25 percent off. That means you can shop this best-seller for just $45 right now, but you'll want to act fast, since Prime Day only lasts until June 22.
The Biolite Headlamp is impressively lightweight and comfortable to wear, yet still powerful enough to provide plenty of light (up to 330 lumens). From jogging or walking the dog at night to navigating your campsite after dark, this headlamp is a must-have. Simply adjust the strap to fit snugly around your head and choose from multiple settings, including spot and flood lights, based on what kind of activity you're doing. The moisture-wicking fabric on the band and flat-laying light ensure a comfortable fit, too. Plus, recharging is simple, since you can charge the lamp with a portable power bank, solar panel, or any other micro USB-compatible device.
To buy: Biolite Headlamp, amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)
Shoppers rave about Biolite's camping gear, including this headlamp. "Love this headlamp! I have [three] of them. They're lightweight, battery life is long enough for my needs, love the different settings. Have used for multiple settings - walking the dogs, setting up ceiling lights, installing cameras, at night while camping, etc...," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper said the headlamp is a helpful accessory for taking walks at night. "Lightweight and balanced, it is comfortable to wear. Intuitive controls, I like the way it is programmed and find it easy to set as desired. The charge indicator is really handy, when it's running down the indicator lets me know it needs charging. I use it primarily to walk the dog at night on the floodlight setting on about half-bright intensity."
