Keep Your Vacation Glow All Year-round With This Luxe Face Oil

The Golden Ray Glow Drops face oil from Biography is designed to boost collagen, lock in moisture, increase elasticity, and provide a glowy finish. It's made from vegan and sustainably sourced materials, including French marine algae, which stimulates new collagen growth, carrot seed oil, which is meant to repair sun damage and scars, and fruit seed complex, which is said to have anti-aging effects. To use, the brand recommends that users apply two to three drops to your hands, rub the oil into your palms, and massage into your face and neck with upward motions.