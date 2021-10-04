Keep Your Vacation Glow All Year-round With This Luxe Face Oil
Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't keep your vacation glow all year-round. According to customer reviews (and this travel editor's personal experience), just a few drops of this face oil will hydrate your skin and provide a dewy finish that will make you look like you've never left the beach.
The Golden Ray Glow Drops face oil from Biography is designed to boost collagen, lock in moisture, increase elasticity, and provide a glowy finish. It's made from vegan and sustainably sourced materials, including French marine algae, which stimulates new collagen growth, carrot seed oil, which is meant to repair sun damage and scars, and fruit seed complex, which is said to have anti-aging effects. To use, the brand recommends that users apply two to three drops to your hands, rub the oil into your palms, and massage into your face and neck with upward motions.
I incorporated the Glow Drops into my skincare routine over the summer, and I've been thoroughly impressed with how they make my skin look and feel. As a final touch in my morning regimen, I apply a few drops to my face and have noticed a marked improvement in my skin's texture. It feels softer and more hydrated; plus, I feel less of a desire to wear makeup because of the flattering finish the oil leaves.
To buy: biographynyc.com, $112
Shoppers also rave about this face oil, giving it an average five-star rating on Biography's website. "After a few days of use, my skin feels so soft, clean, and light," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized that this product has changed their skincare routine. "This product is really amazing! I have been using the Golden Ray Glow Drops for about a month and my skin looks better before I even put it on. All I need to walk out the door now is this oil and some sunscreen," they wrote.
If you're looking for an addition to your skincare routine that will help you keep your skin hydrated as we move into the colder months, this luxe face oil might be exactly what you're looking for. It's certainly going to be a go-to for me all winter long.
