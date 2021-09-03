This Peloton-compatible Bike Seat Will Make Your Rides So Much More Comfortable — and It's on Sale

"An absolute must-have," wrote one shopper. "My bum took a massive sigh of relief when I got this seat after being stuck on the saddle of my NordicTrack S15i for a few weeks. I kept telling myself, it'll get better. I'll get used to it. It did not get better. I did not get used to it... Then, this glorious item [came] up in my search and the clouds parted and angels sang. Yes. It is that good. Don't dread your workout... Total game changer!!!"