This Peloton-compatible Bike Seat Will Make Your Rides So Much More Comfortable — and It's on Sale
Whether you like to take in the sites by riding a bike outside or prefer taking an at-home spin class on a stationary bike, avid riders know how essential having a comfortable bike seat is to get through long, grueling rides. If your current seat is no longer cutting it, you may want to give the Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat a try.
Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the spacious seat their seal of approval thanks to its ergonomic design, steel spring suspension, and oversized shape that provides much more support and pressure-relief than the slimmer seats that typically come with bikes. Not only is it cushioned for added comfort, but it's also fitted with a universal mounting system, so you can attach it to road bikes and exercise bikes (including Pelotons) alike.
Shoppers also love how easy it is to install, with most saying it took less than five minutes to attach it to their bike. Each seat comes with mounting instructions and the tools needed to install it, as well as a waterproof bike cover, so the seat won't get ruined if you get caught in the rain while riding.
To buy: amazon.com, $36 with coupon (originally $60)
"An absolute must-have," wrote one shopper. "My bum took a massive sigh of relief when I got this seat after being stuck on the saddle of my NordicTrack S15i for a few weeks. I kept telling myself, it'll get better. I'll get used to it. It did not get better. I did not get used to it... Then, this glorious item [came] up in my search and the clouds parted and angels sang. Yes. It is that good. Don't dread your workout... Total game changer!!!"
"Yep, these [seats] work much better," said another. "Bought one for myself and one for my husband after we decided to start riding our bikes again to get out of the house and take advantage of our local bike trail system. These seats are much more comfortable than our stock seats and now we can ride a lot longer and farther. We've been doing 20-mile rides without problems."
Normally priced at $60 apiece, the cushioned bike seat is currently 25 percent off for Labor Day. Plus, you can get an additional 20 percent off when you click the coupon box when checking out, meaning you can get the popular indoor/outdoor bike seat for as little as $36 right now.
Make your next ride much more comfortable, and shop the Bikeroo bike seat here before it jumps back in price.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.