This Popular Bike Seat Can Be Yours for Less Than $10 Right Now — With This Exclusive Code
Even though Black Friday isn't until November 26, many retailers have already started slashing prices, so you don't have to wait until the end of the month to start taking advantage of killer deals. Amazon has already marked down thousands of items ranging from smart TVs to Le Creuset pots and pans and Bose headphones, but one of the best deals we've seen so far is on this customer-loved bike seat that can be yours for less than $10 right now.
The Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat has racked up over 10,000 five-star reviews from avid riders because it's comfortable oversized shape adds ample support to your tailbone and lower back, while the ergonomic design makes it extremely comfortable to sit on even during long, grueling rides.
Shoppers say it is super easy to install and can be attached to your bike in mere minutes by using the mounting tools that come with it. Not only does it have a universal mounting system — meaning it should fit most bikes, the seat also comes with a waterproof seat cover, so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain while out on a ride.
To buy: $9 with our exclusive code: 10BIKEROO (originally $60); amazon.com
The outdoor bike seat uses shock-absorbing steel springs so you can comfortably ride on all types of terrains. "This seat was a game-changer for me," wrote one customer. "Previously with my more expensive bike seat, my pubic bones would go numb after 20 minutes. With this seat, I was able to go for a two-hour ride with no pain."
Normally the bike seat will set you back $60, but it's currently on sale for $43. Even better, you can click the coupon box to get an extra $30 off, and we've landed you an exclusive sale code for an additional 10 percent off. When you add up all the discounts, the popular bike seat can be yours for just $9 when you use the promo code 10BIKEROO at checkout.
And if you'd prefer to get the indoor version of the bike seat that shoppers call "an absolute must-have" to make your stationary bike rides more comfortable, we've got you covered! You can use the same code to snag the indoor version for just $14 when combined with the other discounts available.
Whether you prefer riding a Peloton or a mountain bike, you're definitely going to want to make your next ride much more comfortable by shopping one of these bike seats at such a steep discount.
To buy: $14 with our exclusive code: 10BIKEROO (originally $43); amazon.com