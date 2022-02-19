Amazon Shoppers Say This Bike Seat Cushion Is a 'Game-changer' for Long Rides — and It's on Sale
Amazon has dropped a variety of Presidents Day sales ahead of the holiday weekend, and there are amazing deals on tons of travel-ready products right now. We can't wait to use this as an opportunity to scoop up everything from Apple AirPods to Samsonite luggage sets for a fraction of the price, but one of the best deals we've seen so far is on this best-selling Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion, which can be yours for as little as $14 in select colors.
Even casual cyclists will tell you the right seat can make or break your ride, but if you don't feel like swapping out your entire saddle, thousands of shoppers say investing in this plush cushion is the easiest way to ensure a smooth ride. The thick gel-cushioned seat cover provides "comfort and support in all the right places," according to one Amazon reviewer.
Unlike bike seats made specifically for either indoor or outdoor bikes, this bike seat cushion can fit different types of saddles thanks to its customizable design. All you have to do is place it over your bike seat, tighten the adjustable drawstring at the bottom of the cushion, and tie the bottom straps to safely secure it. Even better, owners say it's super easy to take on and off.
If you're worried about the cushion slipping and sliding throughout your cycling session, don't be. In addition to the drawstring and tie strap closures, it also boasts an anti-slip, grippy bottom to keep it in place. In fact, people have said they've gone on 20-mile rides without it ever budging.
The Bikeroo cushion has racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings, with one Amazon shopper saying it is "a necessity for Peloton riders" to prevent your butt from hurting on long, grueling rides. Road bikers, on the other hand, say they love the cushion's extra-wide 10-inch by 11-inch design because "the gel covers around the sides and provides much comfort when riding."
There are four colors to choose from, and they are all on sale right now. Normally priced at $39, the black version is currently $20 when you apply an on-site coupon for an additional 20 percent off. Similarly, the blue and red cushions are both marked down to just $20. For an even better deal, select the purple option, which can be yours for just $15.
Just remember, the sale ends on February 21, so you only have a few days to score the bike seat cushion that Amazon customers have deemed a "game-changer." Snap up the Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion right now for way less.