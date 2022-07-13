Cyclists Swear by This Lifesaving Bike Seat Cushion That Makes Rides More Comfortable — and It's $15 Right Now

It’s up to 39 percent off for Prime Day through tonight only.

By Anna Popp
Published on July 13, 2022

Bike Seat Cushion Deal
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Bike seats are notoriously uncomfortable and can cause pain that can put a serious damper on your workout or end your ride unexpectedly short. If you're in search of a way to up the comfort level of your ride, investing in a bike seat cushion might just be the solution. Luckily, as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion is marked down for as little as $15. Trust us, this deal is a win for your wallet and it will significantly improve your bike-riding experience.

Shoppers are calling this bike seat cushion a "game-changer" and a "lifesaver" thanks to the pain relief and support it provides for them. It features gel padding that conforms to the shape of your bottom to offer comfort for miles and to absorb shock and any bumps in the road, protecting your tailbone and lower back. In fact, the gel padding is designed with a central groove to relieve pressure so that you can ride longer and farther without discomfort. What's more, the gel cover also has an anti-slip grip to prevent you from sliding around while pedaling it out in your favorite spin class or on your favorite bike path.

The cushion is available in four different colors and comes in two sizes, including a large and narrow option. The bigger cushion is designed for cruisers and the narrow one is best suited for mountain or road bikes. While it claims to have a universal fit, this bike seat is compatible with most stationary and regular bike seats — even wide models. However, it's easy to adjust for a perfect fit; all you have to do is place this gel cover over your bike saddle and pull the drawstring until you get it just right.

Bike Seat Cushion Deal
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $25)

Amazon customers praise the Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion, giving it nearly 13,000 perfect reviews that highlight how comfortable it is. One shopper explained that after attempting to prevent soreness from riding a bike by wearing two pairs of padded shorts, they turned to the Bikeroo. The reviewer has since shared that it is the "solution to saddle fatigue" and they can ride for longer now.

Another customer, who bikes to rehabilitate a bad knee, raved that this seat cushion is so comfortable, it "makes a world of difference" and that they can pedal pain-free. Others compliment the "incredibly soft and comfy" bike cushion, and even go as far as to say that it feels "like riding a cloud."

Cyclists seem to particularly love this seat cushion for their spin classes. A satisfied customer wrote that using the cushion provided "the most comfortable ride and I've taken spinning classes before." They added that the ride was like "a dream come true" after battling discomfort with their stationary bike.

If you want to kiss tush discomfort goodbye, the Bikeroo Bike Seat Cushion is a worthwhile investment. With just a few hours left of Prime Day, you'll want to shop quickly to buy this gel-padded cover to ensure that your next bike ride goes smoothly.

