Save Over $800 on This Stylish, Portable Jacuzzi on Amazon Prime Day Only

Crafted with convenience and comfort in mind, the Bestway SaluSpa has a built-in water softening system which reduces the uncomfortable or unsightly effects of hard water. This means you can relax your muscles in the SaluSpa while knowing your skin won't suffer later. Operable from the inside, SaluSpa's digital control panel can let you pick your ideal temperature moment-to-moment, all the way up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. And when you're between uses, the jacuzzi's internal power-saving timer will regulate the temperature and even allow you to automate it up to 72 hours in advance.