Save Over $800 on This Stylish, Portable Jacuzzi on Amazon Prime Day Only
Jacuzzis are one of those investments that truly takes your home to the next level. A stylish jacuzzi is the hit of gatherings, an excellent self-care and relaxation tool, and can be used year-round. Since it's not often that jacuzzis go on sale this deep, we recommend acting fast while this Bestway SaluSpa Jacuzzi is more than 50% off for Amazon Prime Day.
Crafted with convenience and comfort in mind, the Bestway SaluSpa has a built-in water softening system which reduces the uncomfortable or unsightly effects of hard water. This means you can relax your muscles in the SaluSpa while knowing your skin won't suffer later. Operable from the inside, SaluSpa's digital control panel can let you pick your ideal temperature moment-to-moment, all the way up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. And when you're between uses, the jacuzzi's internal power-saving timer will regulate the temperature and even allow you to automate it up to 72 hours in advance.
The Bestway SaluSpa comes with everything needed to assemble. One customer claimed the "set up was an absolute breeze...clear instructions were included and a YouTube video was also available. Total setup time was maybe 20 minutes." You can get to soakin' the very day your SaluSpa arrives. It's also portable and can be completely deflated, so moving it around your yard (or further, if you're feeling ambitious) is easier than you'd expect.
Another customer raved that "it was easy for [them] to setup by [themselves]. The filtration works perfectly [and] the heating works like a dream." What is more, the puncture-resistant material and I-beam wall construction ensures durability and longevity. The Bestway SaluSpa is designed to last you years while not losing shape, even when people sit on the edge.
Amazon Prime Day is almost over, and this Bestway SaluSpa deal is too good to pass up for anyone who has been in the market for a great jacuzzi, loves to host, or needs a moment of relaxation.
To buy: amazon.com, $850 (originally $1,730)
