I'm a Yoga Instructor, and These Are the Only Mats I Recommend

Aside from Gaiam, Manduka is the other leading brand for quality yoga mats, and I know instructors who have had this mat for years. The Prolite Mat is beloved by many in the yoga community because at 4.7mm, it's just the right amount of thickness for most workouts. It has closed-cell technology that locks out moisture to help keep your mat in top shape — it really does last the test of time, as it was designed to. The version shown here is 71 inches long; you can also get a 79-inch version for a little extra space.