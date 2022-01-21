I'm a Yoga Instructor, and These Are the Only Mats I Recommend
Having the option to roll out a mat and work out at home isn't reserved for fitness buffs and yoga gurus. Whether you're looking to avoid crowded gyms or sneak in a few downward-facing dogs between work calls, a quality mat can help you keep up an at-home fitness routine. But just like there are endless ways to work out, there are also a seemingly endless number of yoga mats available online — and no, they're not just for yoga.
As a yoga instructor and former college soccer player, I have tried my fair share of yoga mats over the years, and I know that not all mats are made equal. Although there will be some slight variation in requirements based on the kind of workouts you like to do, for the most part, you'll want a yoga mat that has a durable exterior, a non-slip grip, and a lightweight feel for easy transportation. Bonus points for a cute design and a carrying strap!
Amazon has a ton of yoga mats for every type of routine, and brands like Gaiam, Manduka, and BalanceFrom have passed my tests on quality, durability, and ability to stay fresh over time. Read on for the best yoga mats on Amazon for at-home workouts, whether you're into yoga, Pilates, or HIIT.
Gaiam Yoga Mat
I've had this yoga mat for three years, and it's hands-down my favorite one. Not only is the 6-millimeter mat lightweight and easy to transport, but its double-sided texture provides slip-proof traction no matter which way I unroll it. I really only need a towel when I'm in a hot yoga class, otherwise this mat helps me hold postures for longer without slipping. Plus, Gaiam's mats are works of art — the brand is well known for designing mats with awe-inspiring patterns in shades of blue, green, gray, and more.
To buy: amazon.com; $30
Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat
Aside from Gaiam, Manduka is the other leading brand for quality yoga mats, and I know instructors who have had this mat for years. The Prolite Mat is beloved by many in the yoga community because at 4.7mm, it's just the right amount of thickness for most workouts. It has closed-cell technology that locks out moisture to help keep your mat in top shape — it really does last the test of time, as it was designed to. The version shown here is 71 inches long; you can also get a 79-inch version for a little extra space.
To buy: amazon.com; $92 (originally $99)
Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this yoga mat, highlighting the support it offers in their reviews. The popular mat is half an inch thick, so the extra padding serves as a nice cushion for anyone with sore joints. It's the type of mat I pack for a restorative yoga class or HIIT workouts, and I also use it while stretching at night. It comes with a strap for easy transport and is available in seven solid colors.
To buy: amazon.com; $22
BalanceFrom Yoga Mat
The texture of this mat is very similar to the Gaiam mat, with ripples for traction on the thin side to help you to find balance in difficult postures or to avoid sliding during mountain climbers. The eco-friendly mat is double-sided and water-resistant, so it's easy to wash off with soap and water if needed. (Personally, I like using essential oils like eucalyptus to keep my mats fresh.) And like the Amazon mat, it's available in seven colors.
To buy: amazon.com; $17 (originally $30)
Oh My Fitness Cork Yoga Mat
For my environmentally conscious friends, this 100 percent natural yoga mat is made of a blend of cork and rubber and is free of latex and chemicals. The cork is surprisingly comfortable, and as imagined, it provides a stable surface to perform workouts without slipping. The mat is also extremely lightweight and comes with two eyelets for easy storage.
To buy: amazon.com; $50
Heathyoga ProGrip Yoga Mat With Alignment Lines
If you're just starting an at-home yoga practice, this beginner-friendly mat is the way to go. It features alignment lines to help you learn how to properly adjust your postures without the help of a teacher. The double layer also provides grip to help you avoid slipping and maintain balance. In addition to the cherry color shown here, it's available in navy blue and violet.
To buy: amazon.com; $55
