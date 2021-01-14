The Best Yoga Mats for Working Out at Home

While many gyms and fitness studios are still closed due to the COVID-19, that doesn't mean you can't still get a good workout in. It just might have to take place in your living room. If you're taking a virtual yoga or pilates class, or even just flowing on your own time, a good yoga mat is a must-have. And while we've covered the best travel yoga mats on the market, we decided it was time to take a look at thicker, more supportive (and sometimes slightly less portable) mats that are ideal for at-home use.
When shopping for a yoga mat, you'll want to consider the thickness (typically measured in millimeters) and how much cushion you'll want, as well as other helpful features, like non-slip grips and anti-microbial coatings.
This yoga mat is lightweight, but still provides plenty of comfortable cushion. Its closed-cell surface keeps moisture and sweat from seeping into the mat (although you can always add a yoga towel if you're doing hot yoga or another particularly sweaty practice). Plus, it's available in 11 colors, so you can be sure to find a mat that matches your home gym (or living room).
To buy: Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat 4.7mm, manduka.com, $92
This mat from Sweaty Betty is made from eco-friendly fabric that provides excellent grip to make sure you don't slip while entering your downward dog. At six millimeters thick, it has plenty of cushion, though it's still lightweight, at just over two pounds.
To buy: Sweaty Betty Eco Yoga Mat, nordstrom.com, sweatybetty.com, $58
Lululemon is well-known for its performance activewear, so it's no surprise the brand's yoga mats also hit it out of the park. This mat is made from natural rubber with a polyurethane top layer and an antimicrobial additive that prevents mold and mildew.
To buy: Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm, lululmeon.com, $78
With over 4,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, this yoga mat is a top pick if you're looking for an affordable option. It's made from non-toxic fabric that's both non-slip and crack-resistant. The mat is also dense and highly elastic, providing plenty of cushion, even after using it over time.
To buy: Gruper Yoga Mat, amazon.com, $34
If you're looking for a versatile mat that you can use for a variety of exercises, including yoga, this one is a solid pick. It's half an inch thick (that's nearly 13 millimeters), so it's by far the most cushioned mat on this list. This mat is also designed to be moisture- and tear-resistant, so it will be durable with plenty of use.
To buy: BalanceForm GoYoga All Purpose Yoga Mat, amazon.com, $23
Gaiam is a trusted brand when it comes to home fitness accessories, including yoga mats. This mat is six millimeters thick and made from non-toxic materials, providing a stable and non-slip surface for your yoga practice. It's also available in 22 colors and patterns, so you can be sure an option that fits your style.
To buy: Gaiam Yoga Mat, amazon.com, $35
Available in seven chic colors, including Smoky Quartz (pictured above), this 4.2mm yoga mat is one of the most stylish options on the market. It's made from ethically-sourced, all natural rubber with a polyurethane leather top layer, which allows this mat to be anti-odor, moisture-wicking, and slip-free.
To buy: Alo Yoga Warrior Yoga Mat, aloyoga.com, $100
