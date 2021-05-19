The 6 Best T-shirts to Add to Your Travel Wardrobe

Whether you're looking to streamline your wardrobe for your next trip or pack exceptionally light, you'll always want to include a good t-shirt or two in your suitcase. The right tee is perfect for travel because it can be layered, dressed up or down, and washed easily. From Everlane to Buck Mason, we've rounded up some of the best basic tees for women that you'll want to add to your packing list ASAP. We've included classic fitting crew necks, trendy boxy crops, and v-necks, so whatever your style, you can be sure to find the tee for you.