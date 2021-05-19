The 6 Best T-shirts to Add to Your Travel Wardrobe
Whether you're looking to streamline your wardrobe for your next trip or pack exceptionally light, you'll always want to include a good t-shirt or two in your suitcase. The right tee is perfect for travel because it can be layered, dressed up or down, and washed easily. From Everlane to Buck Mason, we've rounded up some of the best basic tees for women that you'll want to add to your packing list ASAP. We've included classic fitting crew necks, trendy boxy crops, and v-necks, so whatever your style, you can be sure to find the tee for you.
Keep reading for six of our favorite t-shirts for travel and beyond.
Everlane Organic Cotton Crew
Lightweight and slim-fitting, this t-shirt is a must-have in any closet, for both travel and everyday wear. You can layer it, wear it on its own, tuck it into pants, and more. Plus, it's available in seven colors, so you can find one (or several) that fit your style.
To buy: everlane.com, $18
Buck Mason Pima Cropped Slim Crew
This popular men's clothing brand just launched its first collection of women's tees, in a variety of styles, so you'll definitely be able to find one that fits your taste. The Pima Cropped Slim Crew, for example, is perfect for wearing with high-waisted pants. It's made from lightweight, ultra-soft pima cotton, and comes in sizes XS through 2X.
To buy: buckmason.com, $35
Richer Poorer Relaxed Cropped Tee
In addition to the ultra-light, layerable tees, a heavier weight, more structured t-shirt is another great option for your travel wardrobe. This style of t-shirt, like this relaxed-fit version from Richer Poorer, is substantial enough to wear on its own but can also still layer comfortably. And with playful options like this blue and white tie-dye, as well as basics like white and grey, you can find both classic and trendy additions to your closet.
To buy: richer-poorer.com, $38
Cuyana Washable Silk Pocket Tee
The laid-back look of a traditional t-shirt with a silk upgrade make this tee a versatile travel essential. You can wear this breezy tee all day long with jeans then dress it up with trousers for a night out. And the best part? It's is machine-washable.
To buy: cuyana.com, $135
Allbirds TrinoXO Classic Fit Tee
For active travelers (or those who want to pack light and avoid laundry), a well-made performance tee is a necessity. Allbirds' TrinoXO t-shirt is made from a sustainable blend of Tencel Lyocell, merino wool, and chitosan, so it's soft, breezy, and odor-reducing.
To buy: allbirds.com, $48
Universal Standard V Rex
If v-necks are more your speed, this t-shirt from Universal Standard is the way to go. Crafted from soft yet durable Peruvian cotton and running in sizes 00 to 36, this tee is made to last. Details like stovepipe sleeves that eliminate excess fabric and a curved hem only make this t-shirt more flattering.
To buy: universalstandard.com, $50
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
