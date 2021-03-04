5 Best Wireless Earbuds on Amazon for Convenient, Cord-free Listening

This sleek pair of truly wireless earbuds from Sony is the superior pick for all intents and purposes, featuring impressive digital noise-cancelling capabilities, proprietary technology for a premium audio experience, and a long-lasting battery life to get you through the day and beyond.

Industry-leading active noise-cancelling processors and dual noise sensors completely tune out disturbances around you, allowing for whisper-quiet operation that creates incredible sound clarity, so you can hear every note or word in any type of sound environment.

When engaging in conversation, simply place your hand over the left earbud to turn the volume down and deactivate noise cancellation through quick attention mode. And for safer listening when you’re out and about, smart adaptive controls automatically switch to ambient sound mode according to your activity.

These earbuds are also audiophile-approved with 24-bit signal processing for high-resolution audio that closely resembles studio-quality sound, so you’ll hear music precisely the way it was intended. For a personalized experience, you can adjust the equalizers through Sony’s compatible app by choosing from pre-set modes or playing around to create your own combination and customize the sound to your liking.

With nearly 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the earbuds have customers “convinced that these are the best earbuds that are on the market right now,” with the same shopper comparing the sound quality of this Sony pair to top-tier over-ear headphones. “These are easily on par, if not better,” they said.

Also good to note, just a single charge will supply up to six hours of battery life, but the included charging case adds an additional three charges for a total listening time of 24 hours. When your earbuds are finally low on battery life, a quick 10 minute charge will provide up to 90 generous minutes of playback with minimal disruption.

To buy: amazon.com, $228