The Best Wireless Chargers for All of Your Devices, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leave it to technology to keep giving us new ways to make life easier, even when it comes to charging our smartphones. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with the standard charging cable – unless, of course, you’ve ever tripped over one and sent your charging device plummeting to the floor. Not to mention the inconvenience of constantly having to plug and unplug all the time, especially when you’re out and about or traveling.

That’s where wireless chargers come in handy. Not only are they becoming increasingly affordable, but wireless chargers also conveniently minimize the need for multiple cords; some are even capable of charging numerous devices at once. And the best part is that most wireless chargers are compatible with all gadgets, so you’ll be able to use it on iPhone or Android phones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, tablets, and anything else you want charged.

Related: The Best Portable Chargers for Travel

Wireless chargers typically rely on magnetic induction. This means that they use two sets of magnetic coils – one inside the charger and the other inside your device – to conduct electricity that, in turn, powers up your phone. Simply connect the charging pad or dock station to your device’s charging cable, then place your phone on it and wait for it to power up. Many charging pads also double as battery packs so you can recharge (no cables required) while on the go.

To make it easier to add one of these handy gadgets to your tech lineup, we browsed thousands of online customer reviews and found 8 wireless options that shoppers love.

These are the 8 best wireless chargers for 2020:

Whether you’re looking for a portable cord-free charging option for travel, a charging station for multiple devices at once, or a clean, stylish dock to help you eliminate unsightly cables from around your home, you’ll find something that works for you here. Keep reading to learn why customers consider these to be the best wireless chargers for all your favorite devices.

Top-rated: Anker Wireless Charger

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The second overall best-selling phone charger on Amazon, this inexpensive top-rated wireless charger from Anker has a whopping 5,000 positive reviews from customers. All you have to do is set your device down onto the sleek, compact power pad for a quick, cable-free charge. You don’t even have to worry about taking your device out of its case, as this customer-loved gadget boasts through-case charging so long as the case is no thicker than 5 millimeters. It even has universal charging capabilities so you can use it with a number of different devices. Many reviewers rave over how convenient and easy-to-use the Anker charger is, with others praising the slim design and quick charging capabilities. And at just $12, this is one of the most affordable options out there. As one shopper put it, it’s an “unbelievable value plus Anker quality.”

Best for Apple Devices: Olahtek 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

There’s never been an easier way to charge all of your favorite Apple gadgets in one place. This handy 3-in-1 charging station allows you to power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods simultaneously, without the need for multiple cords or outlets. One happy customer called this wireless charging station a “minimalist dream,” and said: “Easy to set up and made my nightstand less cluttered with items!” This charging station is compatible with various series of the iPhone and Apple Watch, so upgrading your devices will never be a problem.

Best Multi-device: Belkin Dual Wireless Charger

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

With this highly rated dual wireless charging from Belkin, you’ll never fight over electrical outlets again. It allows you to power up two devices at once, making it the perfect solution for family members, roommates, or spouses living together without a lot of outlets available. It’s designed to charge through most lightweight plastic cases up to 3 millimeters thick, so you don’t have to remove your case to get a decent charge Plus, shoppers say its sturdy and compact design makes it a great choice for both home and office use, and they love that it’s compatible with a wide range of devices — from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy to Google Pixel phones. Nearly 800 reviewers left the multi-device charging pad a perfect five-star review, with one writing: “If you haven't tried wireless charging, this is the best place to start! Its beautiful, high-quality construction, fast charging ability, and of course, the incredible ease of use will leave you wondering how you got along without it!”

Most Stylish: Native Union Dock Wireless Charger

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a wireless charger that’s as sleek as it is useful, this little beauty from Native Union will not disappoint. The attractive design — available in a slate- or rose-colored geometric pattern — effortlessly marries style and functionality, allowing you to charge your device with ease. Compatible with iPhone 8 and higher (and other Qi-compatible devices), the stand is able to charge one device at a time and works in both portrait and landscape modes. The stylish look will match so nicely with your home’s decor that you won’t mind displaying it out on your countertop for all to see.

Best Space-Saving: Drop Wireless Charging Pad

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

For a compact space-saving option, consider this wireless charging pad by Native Union. It’s slim construction and non-slip surface allows you to power up with ease, without worrying about using up any precious counter space. The portable size also makes it a great option for travel — at just 3.5 inches in diameter, it’s light enough to throw into your bag and bring along with you anywhere. Plus, it comes with a 6.5-inch charging cable and is available in three colorways to suit any style.

Best for Cars: iOttie Wireless Car Charger with Mount

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

There’s nothing worse than getting caught without a phone charger while driving, especially if you’re relying on GPS navigation to get you to your next destination. But this wireless charger from iOttie solves that problem with an easy-to-mount charging cradle that gives you hands-free access to your phone’s screen while in the car. Customers also like the AutoSense feature that uses proximity sensors to detect your mobile devices and opens the cradle arm to receive and hold your smartphone securely. Meanwhile, the release buttons allow for easy removal of your phone once you arrive at your destination. Hundreds of shoppers love this car charger for its ease-of-use and functionality. One reviewer said it’s “as great as it sounds” while another called it the “best car mount I’ve ever used, hands down!”

Best Stand: Nanami Wireless Charging Stand

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re looking for an inexpensive charging stand that doesn’t skimp on functionality, this charger by Nanami offers plenty of bang for your buck. With universal compatibility, you’ll get a quick charge on virtually any smartphone or other device. The wireless pad has anti-slip silicone grips on the bottom to keep the charger securely in place, and it can power up your phone vertically or horizontally for added convenience while watching videos, listening to music, or playing games. Plus, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that the internal safeguards protect your devices from overcharging and overheating. More than 2,000 users left a positive rating for the budget-friendly power stand, with many raving over the stability of the setup and how quickly it charges their devices. One reviewer said, “woah baby! This is some fast charging!” while another person noted it has “all the best features of a wireless charger.”

Best for a Fast Charge: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger

Image zoom Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

One of the fastest inexpensive wireless chargers on the market, the Boostup from Belkin features a charging speed of up to 7.5 watts to quickly charge your compatible iOS device. Customers also love the built-in LED indicator, which turns green when your phone is powered up and ready to go, and how reliable this charging pad is. Other bonuses: It can charge through phone cases up to 3 millimeters thick and comes with a two-year manufacturers warranty. One reviewer said: “This is the best one I’ve found on the market. I tried two other chargers and they were too small for my phone or the signal wouldn’t go through my phone. This one is the best.”