The 9 Best Wine Fridges and Coolers, According to Customer Reviews

Any wine lover can benefit from having a fridge dedicated to their vino. Whether you want to show off your curated wine collection or you're just running out of room in your regular refrigerator, a wine fridge will keep your precious bottles safe in a temperature-regulated space. And since drinking wine at the proper temperature can make all the difference in how it tastes (whites should be kept cooler than reds, but you already know that), a wine fridge can also help you make sure your bottles aren't fluctuating in temperature every time your home or apartment does.

But there are so many different types of wine fridges available, and they all look pretty similar. That's why we sorted through hundreds of customer reviews and tapped three wine experts in order to find the best wine fridges on the market.

What to Look for in a Wine Fridge

Bottle Capacity: In order to decide which wine fridge is best for you, you'll want to pay close attention to how many bottles it holds. "The number of bottles the manufacturer says can be stored does not take into consideration bottle shape or size," says Marla Carroll, winemaker at Antica Napa Valley. "Typically, you will be able to store 15-20 percent fewer bottles in the fridge than what is cited by the manufacturer (unless you happen to have only one bottle type in your fridge)."

If you plan on using your wine fridge for anything larger than standard Bordeaux-size bottles or multiple types of bottles, ensure that the wine fridge you pick has removable or adjustable shelves so you can make room.

Size: You obviously need to consider how much space you have in your home or apartment, says certified sommelier Alisha Blackwell-Calvert, CSW, who adds that other things to consider are "the amount of wine in your current collection, the desire to grow your cellar and potentially age bottles, and the varieties you prefer to keep on hand."

"Choose if only your most highly valued wines will be stored in the wine fridge or if you want to store your whole wine collection in a wine fridge," says Carroll. She also notes that you might want a larger model for storage as well as a small one in the kitchen that's easily accessible when you have guests over.

Then there's also the decision of freestanding vs. built-in wine fridges. Some are only one or the other, but many of the wine fridges on this list can be installed into cabinetry or stand on their own.

Features: "Adjustable temperature settings are great, so you can customize depending on preference and what you're storing," says Joel Gott, founder of Joel Gott Wines. "All good wine fridges should keep temperature and humidity controls consistent and protect bottles from UV rays that can prematurely age wine."

And if you plan to store both reds and whites, then Gott recommends dual-zone wine fridges so you can set two separate temperatures. Keep reading to learn more about the best wine fridges you can buy online in 2021.

Best Overall: NutriChef 12 Bottle Wine Cooler

Wine Cooler Refrigerator Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

You really can't go wrong with this top-rated option from NutriChef. It has an average of 4.5 stars from over 2,500 ratings, so it's clearly earned its title as Amazon's Choice for wine fridges. It has the capacity to hold 12 bottles, making it the perfect size for most people. There's even a designated space for a few open wine bottles to stand upright so they don't leak. Many customers also note that it's so quiet, they barely notice it's running. "I have wanted a small wine cooler for some time but was hesitant to make the investment," wrote one shopper, who added, "This wine cooler refrigerator has filled the need perfectly for me and I couldn't be more pleased with it."

Best Value: Koolatron Urban Series 8 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Refrigerator

bottle refrigerator Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Wine fridges can be on the pricier side, but this affordable one from Koolatron is under $200 — a fraction of the price of many other models. It's a single-zone fridge, so the temperature can be set anywhere between 46 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit. It'll hold up to eight standard wine bottles, and the racks can be completely removed if you need to fit larger bottles (like Champagne). Since it measures about 22 inches high, it'll easily fit on your kitchen counter under the cabinets. Amazon shoppers say it's the perfect size for the number of bottles they want it to hold, and they appreciate the classy mirrored design.

Best Dual-Zone: NewAir 29 Bottle Dual-zone Wine Refrigerator

Wine Refrigerator Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair

With an average 4.7-star rating across more than 700 reviews, this wine fridge by NewAir is one of the most popular options on Wayfair. (It's also available on Amazon, but the stock is a bit limited.) The dual-zone fridge (that means it can be set to different temperatures for reds and whites) can either stand on its own or be built into your cabinets. It's designed to comfortably hold 29 standard-sized wine bottles — but the five racks are adjustable if you need to accommodate anything larger. Plus, the door is reversible, so you can have it open from the left or right. "The fridge is silent and I like the fact that you can turn the fridge light off if you want. We've already enjoyed a couple of bottles of vino and the temp was perfect!" wrote one happy shopper.

To buy: wayfair.com or amazon.com, from $627 (originally from $900)

Best Countertop: Ivation 12 Bottle Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

bottle compressor Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This single-zone wine fridge from Ivation is the perfect size for placing in the corner of your kitchen counter. Its sturdy racks can hold up to 12 bottles, but they're removable so you can take them out and rearrange as you please. It's completely freestanding, but shoppers say it has an attractive appearance (so you won't mind keeping it on display). "I bought this as a Mother's Day gift for my mom who is extremely difficult to shop for," wrote one customer. They continued, "She completely loved this wine fridge! She's older and has had knee surgery so the fact that this particular fridge fits on her countertop is a plus. It's super quiet and stylish."

Best Built-In: Kalamera 30 Bottle Wine Cooler

15-in wine cooler Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This stainless-steel wine fridge from Kalamera is Amazon's best-selling built-in wine cellar. It's compact enough to fit in small homes, but it still has the capacity to hold 30 bottles. Many reviewers say that this wine cooler was easy to install and "fit perfectly" into any unused under-counter space in their kitchen, but it can also be used as a freestanding model. "This is a very nice wine refrigerator. It has an upscale look, works well and holds more than enough wine for most people," wrote one shopper. They added, "We put this wine refrigerator where our old trash compactor was. In less than thirty minutes we pulled out the old trash compactor and put this unit in its place." You can set the temperature anywhere between 40 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit, and it also has a safety feature that prevents children from changing the settings.

Quietest Option: Wine Enthusiast 20 Bottle Evolution Series Wine Refrigerator

Wine Refrigerator Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair

The temperature on this stylish freestanding fridge by Wine Enthusiast can be set as low as 39 degrees Fahrenheit, which is great if you need to quickly chill a bottle of wine. Even though it's designed for wine, one shopper said they had no problem fitting a few beer cans in this fridge when they reduced the number of wine bottles. And despite its powerful cooling capabilities, you might not even hear it running: Customers say that runs quietly while maintaining a consistent temperature. "We've had it for quite some time and use it endlessly," wrote one shopper. "After several years it still works perfect!"

Best for Small Spaces: Vinotemp 7 Bottle Freestanding/Built-in Wine Refrigerator

Wine Refrigerator Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair

Not every home has room for a bulky cube-shaped appliance, and that's where this slim single-zone option by Vinotemp comes in handy. It'll seamlessly fit into any narrow space in your kitchen or bar area, and it holds seven wine bottles stacked on top of each other. "It takes almost no space away from the kitchen," wrote one shopper. Other customers noted that they love its sleek, modern appearance. "It fits perfectly underneath my kitchen counter, on the side," wrote another person. "The mirrored front is also very pretty and picks up its surroundings very nicely."

Best for Wine and Beer: KitchenAid 24-inch Beverage Center

KitchenAid - 14-Bottle Dual Zone Beverage Cooler with Glass Door and Metal-Front Racks Credit: Courtesy of Best Buy

If some of the adults in your household would rather drink beer than wine, you can easily please everyone by stashing both in this multifunctional cooler from KitchenAid. It can fit 14 bottles of wine with extra space for other beverages, and there are two separate temperature zones to accommodate both reds and whites. Shoppers love that they can store drinks like beer, soda, and water in addition to their wine bottles. It comes in four different finishes, including stainless steel and a panel-ready option so you can customize it to match your cabinetry.

To buy: bestbuy.com, from $2,069

Best Large Capacity: NewAir 116 Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar

Wine Cooler Refrigerator Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair

It's definitely on the more expensive side, but NewAir's full-size cellar is a great investment if you want to grow your wine collection. It features 11 wooden shelves that can slide out whenever you need to grab a bottle. The wine cellar uses a gold LED light to illuminate the interior, and it can be manually switched between two different settings. "I'm absolutely in love with this wine cooler," wrote one shopper. "The stainless steel and beechwood shelves fit in perfectly with our decor and it holds SO many bottles. When we have company over, I love to turn on the golden lights to display all the beautiful bottles." It's a dual-zone fridge, so you can set it at two different temperatures to optimally store both your reds and whites. You also have the flexibility to keep it as a freestanding model or build it into your kitchen or wine room's cabinetry.