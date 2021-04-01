The 5 Best Weather Radios to Have on Hand in Case of Emergencies

This FosPower weather radio can be powered four different ways, so you never have to worry about it dying on you in an emergency. You can run the radio on three AAA batteries or a charged 2000mAh Powerbank. Additionally, you can charge it via solar power or hand crank it yourself. The gadget gives emergency news broadcasts from NOAA, and you can also listen to AM/FM stations on it. Even better, it has a built-in flashlight, SOS alarm, and a USB port. “After being without electricity during subzero temperatures in Texas, we relied on this to give us light, access to radio, and as an extra battery charger,” wrote one reviewer. “This was very quick to charge phones, stayed on for upwards of 15+ hours without any concern, and we dropped it several times without fear of breaking it. This was a panic buy several months ago, but is now a staple in our emergency kits.”

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)