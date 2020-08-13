The Best School Supplies for Virtual Learning at Home

As we adjust to a new normal amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it's still uncertain whether students will be returning to school this fall, and if so, what schools will look like. If your family will be continuing virtual learning this school year, you are probably wondering how to turn your home into a comfortable, productive classroom.
We've compiled a list of school supplies, from lap desks to storage organizers, that will help keep you and your students on track this school year, even from home. Keep reading for our top picks.
To make any area of your home a workspace, start out with a lap desk. This version can be used for nearly any activity, including writing, drawing, and working on the computer. Plus, it folds up for easy storage. Older kids will love this lap desk, which features a comfortable and stylish cushion.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Keep desk supplies organized on your desk or table with this caddy, which includes several divided compartments and an extra drawer.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
For everything from notebooks and folders to textbooks and binders, keep your school supplies in check with these over-the-door hanging storage organizers.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
If you're looking to create a dedicated workspace for your children, consider a kid-sized table and chairs where they can learn and play.
To buy: target.com $360
These flexible stools are designed to help kids find comfortable sitting positions, improve posture, and act as an energy outlet. Plus, an anti-roll safety ring prevents tip-overs and falls.
To buy: amazon.com, from $38
Bring art class home with with an easel that has a magnetic whiteboard on one side, chalkboard on the other, and a replaceable paper roll.
To buy: amazon.com, $61 (originally $80)
A dry erase whiteboard calendar will help you and your family stay organized, from keeping track of assignments to setting goals.
To buy: etsy.com , $40
These kid-sized headphones are perfect for audio-based activities, especially when you have multiple children working in the same space.
To buy: target.com , from $16
This comprehensive kit of markers, crayons, colored pencils, and chalk will make you feel like you have a fully-stocked art classroom at home.
To buy: amazon.com, $24
And if you're starting from scratch with your virtual learning setup, you can easily get started with a set of school supplies, including notebooks, folders, pencils, and more, available on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
