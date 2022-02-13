The Best Vinyl Record Players to Buy Online
The vinyl resurgence keeps going strong across the U.S. and the rest of the world, despite a number of setbacks ranging, from the destruction of one of only two plants in the world that produce the masters vinyl records are made from, to Adele causing a further vinyl shortage for other artists. In spite of the challenges, vinyl sales continue to increase and are now responsible for 40 percent of all physical media sold.
If you've somehow been holding out on jumping on the vinyl bandwagon, there's still time, but you'll need a quality turntable. Don't settle for one of the lesser-than models that will tear apart your new Billie Eilish record, though. Below, we've picked eight vinyl record players that range from basic to downright luxurious, but all of which are perfectly capable of giving that rich, warm sound records are known for.
A few of these picks are also compatible with Bluetooth, so you can stream your new vinyl to wireless speakers — how's that for mixing past and present? Others also have USB hookups which will allow you to digitize your vinyl collection for on-the-go listening.
Read on to check out a few of the best vinyl record players to shop in 2022.
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO
The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO is the latest version of Pro-Ject's original turntable and is a great option for those with minimalist taste, with a simple design that includes only a platter and a lightweight tonearm with the on/off switch located on the underside of the unit. The turntable also comes fitted with a Sumiko Rainier cartridge, which sounds good across all genres of music.
To buy: crutchfield.com, $599
Denon DP-300F
This turntable from Denon is fully automatic, meaning that, at the press of a button, the tonearm will lower itself onto the record to play and will return itself when the record is finished. The ease of use makes this budget turntable a great option for someone who just wants to "set it and forget it" and just play some music while friends are over.
To buy: denon.com, $399
Audio Technica LP120
Taking design inspiration from legendary DJ turntables, the Audio Technica LP120 is a fully manual record player which will play 33, 45, and 78 rpm records. The unit also includes a USB connection that will let you hook the turntable directly to your computer for converting old records to .mp3 files. The LP120 includes a AT-VM95E cartridge which can be upgraded to any of their VM95 series' styli.
To buy: audioadvice.com, $349
Rega Planar 1
Rega has been making some of the best turntables around since the mid-70s, and their Planar series is widely regarded as the gold standard. The Planar 1 may be their entry-level model, but it still beats most of their competition, thanks to its belt-driven motor that ensures records sound as clear as they can. This is one of the best turntable options under $500, however, you will still need an amp and speakers to use it.
To buy: bestbuy.com, $476
Numark PT01 USB Portable Turntable
This budget-friendly option features built-in speakers along with an RCA connection for hooking up your own speakers. The turntable also features USB output and has controls for pitch, control, and volume. The player also comes with a cartridge with a replaceable stylus, so you won't have to use a worn out needle after you've played your favorites over and over.
To buy: turntablelab.com, $129
U-Turn Orbit Basic Turntable
If you're looking to get into the world of vinyl but don't want to spend audiophile amounts of money to do it, look no further than the U-Turn Orbit Basic. For less than $200, you'll get a belt-driven turntable that comes with a very serviceable cartridge and comes in a variety of colors. If you are going to switch between 33 and 45 rpm records frequently, you may find having to adjust the belt between the two speeds tedious, but aside from that, this is a solid record player at a solid price.
To buy: uturnaudio.com, $199
VPI Cliffwood
For those who want the best or are looking to upgrade their current record player, the VPI Cliffwood is a great choice. The aluminum construction gives the Cliffwood a sleek, high-end look and feel that will be at home with the rest of your hi-fi system, and the cartridge can be upgraded if that calls to you.
To buy: audioadvice.com, $1000
Sony PS-LX310BT
Sony's PS-LX310BT allows you to enjoy your vinyl collection in a variety of ways. Listen with your stereo speakers with the RCA connector, or stream your records wirelessly with Bluetooth. If you love the warm sound of vinyl, but want to listen while you're out for a run, the USB connection will allow you to record them and transfer over to a portable device.
To buy: bhphotovideo.com, $248