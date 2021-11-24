Here Are the Very Best Tumi Deals for Black Friday — Score 40% Off Select Styles
Safe to say that travel is back, and there's no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than with fancy new gear. If you've been holding off on splurging on a fancy new suitcase, you'll be delighted to hear that Tumi is knocking 40 percent off several enviable styles for Black Friday, so keep scrolling to get the scoop.
Best known for its sleek design and quality craftsmanship, Tumi is always a reliable choice when it comes to investing in new gear, and this seasonal sale makes it all that much more appealing. This year, the brand is discounting select roller bags, backpacks, and sturdy totes in seasonal colors like eggplant, forest green, and olive green, which we happen to think are some of the most attractive luggage colors we've laid eyes on in awhile. Best of all, there's plenty of Tumi to go around, so don't hesitate to treat yourself, no matter your budget.
If you're not feeling super spendy, we hear you. Check out these cheap and cheerful options including the Mauren Tote Bag, which is nicely priced at $195, a considerable drop from its $325 price tag; or the Tula Crossbody Bag (originally $245), which will set you back just $147 this weekend. The value of these popular pieces speaks for itself.
For those adventurers ready to stock up on solid new luggage, take a look at the highly-rated Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case, which is marked down to $750 from its original price of $1250. There's also several handsome backpacks, briefcases, and more to choose from, which we've outlined below.
Consider this your sign to finally update your luggage collection for future trips this holiday season and beyond.
When Is Tumi Black Friday 2021?
Tumi's Black Friday sale has already kicked off, and you can browse through the discounts here. The sale goes until November 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, which is when Tumi's Cyber Monday sale will then become available.
Tumi Black Friday Deals 2021: What to Expect
The deals include select Tumi luggage and popular bag styles for up to 40 percent off. In addition to scoring great savings on roller bags and backpacks, you can also shop crossbody bags, totes, briefcases, and other accessories at discounted prices from the upscale brand.
Best Luggage Deals
- Colina Duffle Bag, $267 (orig. $445)
- Double Expansion Travel Satchel, $285 (orig. $475)
- International Expandable Carry-on, $477 (orig. $795)
- Continental Dual Access Carry-on, $555 (orig. $925)
- Medium Trip Expandable Packing Case, $690 (orig. $1150)
- Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case, $750 (orig. $1250)
Best Backpack Deals
- Hilden Backpack, $247 (orig. $207)
- Compact Laptop Brief Pack, $357 (orig. $597)
- Brief Pack, $345 (orig. $575)
- Carson Backpack, $237 (orig. $395)
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Expandable Organizer Laptop Briefcase, $345 (orig. $575)
- Tula Crossbody, $147 (orig. $245)
- Mauren Tote Bag, $195 (orig. $325)