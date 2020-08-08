8 Travel-size Lotions to Always Keep in Your Luggage

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your skin always seems to dry out while you're traveling, you're not the only one. Between dealing with low humidity on the plane and adjusting to a new climate once you've reached your destination, it's no wonder your skin might feel zapped of moisture. And while there are plenty of moisturizing products on the market, they're not all conducive to travel (i.e., fitting in your suitcase and making it through airport security). Luckily, some of our favorite skincare brands, including First Aid Beauty and La Roche-Posay make miniature versions of their best-selling products that are designed to keep your body hydrated, even in the driest of conditions.

Related: More travel skincare tips

Keep reading for some of our favorite travel-size lotions (all under 3.4 fluid ounces) that you'll want to keep in your carry-on.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

First Aid Beauty mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of First Aid Beauty

This lotion provides long-term hydration, thanks to ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and allantoin, making it an excellent option for dry and sensitive skin.

To buy: sephora.com, $14 for 2 oz.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps

Kiehl's mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This mini version of Kiehl's popular body lotion is impressively hydrating, and it softens skin with ingredients like cocoa butter and sesame oil. But it still absorbs into the skin quickly, making it easy to use on-the-go.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $12 for 2.5 oz.

Jergens Ultra Healing Lotion

Jergens mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of Target

Shoppers rave about how well this affordable lotion works for parched skin, especially in the wintertime. It's best for extra dry areas, including heels, elbows, and knees.

To buy: target.com, $1 for 2 oz.

Kopari Hydrating Hair & Body Coconut Oil Melt

Kopari mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you're a fan of coconut oil when it comes to moisturizing your body, you'll love this multi-tasking melt. In addition to a moisturizer, you can also use it as a hair mask, makeup remover, and shave oil, making it a useful product to keep in your luggage.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $18 for 2.5 oz.

La Roche-Posay Cicplast Baume B5 Soothing Repair Balm

La Roche Posay mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To provide target relief on extra-dry areas, opt for this soothing balm from La Roche-Posay. It's made with shea butter and glycerin, which gives it a non-greasy, matte finish.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 for 1.35 oz.

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion

Lubriderm mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

For everyday moisture on-the-go, you can't go wrong with this vitamin B5-enriched lotion from Lubriderm. It's available in 1 oz. and 3 oz. travel sizes, depending on just how light you want to pack.

To buy: amazon.com, $5 for 1 oz.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Brightening Body Lotion

Shea Moisture mini body lotion Credit: Courtesy of Target

Coconut oil, hibiscus flower, and vitamins E and K make this lotion naturally hydrating. It's also cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, so you can feel good about using a clean beauty brand on your skin.

To buy: target.com, $4 for 3.2 oz.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

Weleda Skin Food mini lotion Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This hydrating cream locks in moisture and leaves skin feeling soft, since its key ingredients include pansy, beeswax, and sunflower oil.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 for 2.5 oz.