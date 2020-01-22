The Best Travel Pouches to Keep You Organized on the Go

Image zoom Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

I love travel pouches. In fact, I'd even go so far as to say they're my favorite travel accessory. Dedicating a few pouches to separate products, from chargers and tech accessories to beauty products and miniature first-aid products, allows me to eliminate all the clutter in my everyday tote or travel carry-on bag and gain easy access to the essentials I want to keep within easy reach.

After years of filling countless totes, backpacks, and purses with Glossier's signature bubble wrap zippered pouches (which, sadly, are no longer sold separately), I decided it was time to invest in specifically travel-oriented pouches, including a leather makeup bag, coin purse, and tech case. Since doing so, organization has never been easier.

Related: More travel accessories

We decided to round up the best travel pouches on the market in a variety of categories from leather cosmetic cases to waterproof bags.

The Best All-around: Leatherology Standing Pouch Trio

Image zoom Courtesy of Leatherology

As its name suggests, Leatherology knows a thing or two about leather goods. The brand offers a variety of leather pouches, but if you're looking for a comprehensive set, the Standing Pouch Trio is the way to go. If you have a specific size you're looking for, you can buy the pouches individually, but the set comes with three sizes that will be sure to hold all your essentials.

To buy: leatherology.com, from $220 for set of three

The Best for Tech: Dagne Dover Arlo Tech Pouch

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

This neoprene pouch is compact, but it fits a lot of functionality into a small space (although it does come in two sizes). Inside the case, you'll find an airmesh slip pocket, as well as several elastic loops, which are perfect for holding cords, cables, earphones, and other small tech accessories that you want to avoid tangling (or losing altogether).

To buy: dagnedover.com, from $45

The Best Toiletry/Cosmetic Bag: Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Carry-on Dopp Kit

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

A well-made dopp kit makes traveling with toiletries and cosmetics way easier. This bag from Herschel Supply Co. is simple yet totally functional. It's made from durable canvas and features a waterproof zipper, so it will keep all your belongings safe.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $25

The Best Wristlet: Lululemon Double Up Pouch

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

A compact pouch that you can use to store cash, cards, and a lipstick is a sure-fire way to keep your purse or carry-on bag more organized. What's even better is when you can also use it as a wristlet when you just want to take a small bag with you on-the-go. Thankfully, Lululemon's sleek wristlet is the perfect solution.

To buy: lululemon.com, $48

The Best Leather: Cuyana Travel Case Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Cuyana

When it comes to travel pouches, there's nothing more glamorous than a zippered leather catch-all. Use this case for beauty products, tech accessories, jewelry, or other travel essentials. The best part? You won't be embarrassed to pull this luxe leather case out of your carry-on bag to retrieve your items. In fact, this bag is so stylish, you could even use it as a clutch in a pinch.

To buy: cuyana.com, $120

The Best Convertible Bag: Madewell The Simple Pouch Belt Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

This leather pouch from Madewell has just enough room for your travel must-haves, such as a passport, wallet, and phone. It also doubles as a belt bag, allowing you to carry everything hands-free.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $68

The Best Clear Bag: Skinnydip Clear Panel Travel Makeup Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you want to stay organized by knowing what's inside your bag without even opening it, a clear-paneled makeup bag is the way to go. This option from Skinnydip is perfect for cosmetics because it's structured, spacious, and easy to clean should you have any unexpected product spills.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $26

The Best Sleeve: Dagne Dover Scout Pouch

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

The sleeve shape of these neoprene pouches from Dagne Dover, which come in three sizes, makes them perfect for slipping into a backpack or tote bag. Whether you use one of these pouches to hold devices, notebooks, or other tech accessories, you can rest assured that they'll be safe and protected from weather or spills, since they're padded and water-resistant.

To buy: dagnedover.com, from $25

The Best Coin Purse: Longchamp Le Pliage Coin Case

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Whether you're constantly feeding a parking meter or traveling and using a foreign currency, a coin purse will be sure to help keep you organized. This perfectly-sized zippered pouch from Longchamp is easy to throw in a tote or backpack, and will save you when you're at the checkout counter looking for exact change.

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $45

The Best Waterproof: Yeti Hopper Sidekick Dry Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

For trips outdoors or adventure travel, a waterproof bag that will protect your valuables is a necessity. The Hopper Sidekick Dry Bag from Yeti has a durable dryshield shell, welded seams, and hydroshield closure, so spills and inclement weather are no match for the items you keep in this compact pouch.

To buy: amazon.com, $50

The Best Mesh: Sea Team 6pc Multicolored Portable Travel Toiletry Pouch

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

For various items that might otherwise end up in the bottom of your bag, from pens to lip balms to spare change, these simple mesh bags are the perfect catch-all. Throw a couple of these bags in your luggage and you'll never have to fish around in the bottom of your bag again.

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Best Food Safe Bag: Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag

If you like to travel with snacks, a reusable silicone bag is a must-have. Stasher bags are not only sustainable, but they'll protect your snacks and keep food fresh better than a simple plastic zippered bag. Plus, you can also use them for spare chargers and cords, souvenirs, or any other loose items you want to keep in a secure, sealed environment.

To buy: amazon.com, $12

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.