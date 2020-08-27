The Best Tie-dye Masks You Can Order Online

While the most important factor to consider when selecting a protective face mask to wear during the coronavirus pandemic is that it meets CDC requirements, you'll also want one that's comfortable for prolonged use, and it doesn't hurt to also find a mask that's fun to wear.
Tie-dye has been one of the most prevalent trends of the summer, from high-end fashion brands to at-home DIYs, so why not incorporate the trend into your face coverings? Below, we've compiled five different face masks in beautiful tie-dyed colors, from well-known brands like Everlane and independent artists on Etsy . Keep reading for our favorites.
These blue and white tie-dye masks have a beautiful cloud-like look, with a lightweight, breathable feel to match. They also feature an adjustable nose piece for a comfortable, secure fit, as well as adjustable ear straps.
To buy: gap.com , $18 for pack of three
Everlane makes a variety of masks, all from soft, 100 percent cotton, including this tie-dye variety pack. From deep blue to pastel pink, this pack of five masks gives the ideal summery tie-dye look. Plus, for every pack sold, the brand will donate 10 percent to the ACLU.
To buy: everlane.com , $25 for pack of five
These unique marbled tie-dye masks are made from a blend of polyester and nano cotton, which provides a breathable feel. The molded shape and adjustable nose wire ensure a comfortable facial fit. You'll also find adjustable ear loop toggles so you can find just the right fit.
To buy: etsy.com , $25 for pack of four
This pack of masks includes four tie-dye variations in different colors, as well as one plain white mask. They're made from 100 percent cotton for a soft feel and comfortable fit. They're also machine washable up to 20 washes, so these masks are easy to use and reuse.
To buy: nordstrom.com , $30 for pack of five
These bold tie-dye masks are available in eight colors, and you can choose which three variations you'd like to add to your three pack. The masks are soft padded cotton fabric and feature a contoured shape that provides a secure fit. Plus, adjustable straps help you find and even more comfortable fit.
To buy: etsy.com , $25 for pack of three
