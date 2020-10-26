It's time to take the stargazing hobby you picked up during quarantine to the next level. And if you're already an astronomy connoisseur, maybe it's time to re-up your stargazing tools. No matter your level of expertise, telescopes are an amazing way to get to know your distant surroundings and get out of your house without ever really having to leave it.
If you're a beginner astrophotographer or planet-peeper, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to buying a telescope. Understanding your budget as well as your priority interests is the first step. Are you looking to photograph planets? Are you simply interested in checking out constellations? Knowing what you're hoping to see or do will help narrow down your options.
Read on for our list of the top telescopes on the market now.
As the number one best-selling telescope on Amazon, the Gskyer comes with everything you need to get started stargazing in your backyard, from a wireless remote to a dock for your phone that makes it easier to take photos of what you see.
To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $130)
This computerized telescope is an excellent option for beginners, making up-close stargazing achievable for nearly everyone. It features a "database of more than 40,000 celestial objects" and "automatically locates and tracks objects for you."
To buy: amazon.com, $500
Ideal for the novice user, the Telmu telescope is easy to use, requires no additional tools to set up, and makes taking photos of the planets with a smart phone easy enough for kids to do. It also comes with a handy backpack, so this one's sure to accompany you on every road trip.
To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)
Celestron is known for its superior optics, and this particular travel scope is no exception. In addition to its crystal-clear magnification, the telescope is easily packable and breaks down into a compact, portable scope.
To buy: amazon.com, $90
An excellent option for kids, the ToyerBee telescope includes a smartphone adapter and a wireless camera remote so exploring the nature of the world is easier than ever with your own phone as your screen.
To buy: amazon.com, $55
This full-sized refractor scope is deceptively lightweight and powerful. One reviewer was able to "see the Orion Nebula, Jupiter and it's four moons, and much more" with this top-rated telescope.
To buy: amazon.com, $150
This telescope set's sturdy EQ-2 equatorial mount and adjustable tripod allows beginner stargazers to manually track celestial objects in slow-motion as they migrate across the night sky. One reviewer raved that "the image [when using the Orion SpaceProbe] is incredibly clear. You can easily make out the red surface of Mars, the rings of Saturn, and craters on the moon."
To buy: amazon.com, $310
This desktop telescope is the perfect entry scope for novice astronomy hobbyists. Its grab-and-go size and style make it easily portable while it's desktop design makes it perfect for seated stargazing.
To buy: amazon.com, $70
Another tabletop option, this stunning Orion telescope is an "ideal entry-level reflector telescope with 100mm parabolic primary mirror optics." Forget the plastic lenses of other telescopes, the Orion TableTop Telescope is designed from the highest quality materials to add to the comfort of its use.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
This telescope comes with a robust kit, complete with a finder scope, moon and diagonal mirrors, three eyepieces, a wireless remote, a tripod, and a backpack.
To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $100)
