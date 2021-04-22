swimsuits
The 20 Best Women’s Swimsuits for Every Body Type
Get ready to feel (and look!) your best this summer.
Summer is just around the corner, and that means it's time to stock up on some new swimsuits. And whether you're starting to travel on vacation getaways again or are planning to lounge at a local beach, a cute bathing suit is a warm-weather essential.
Swimsuits can certainly get expensive, but since high-quality options will last you for years, consider them a long-term investment. And just as important as choosing a swimsuit that is functional and comfortable is finding one that gives you confidence. You'll want a bathing suit that provides support and coverage where you want it, and most of all, makes you feel your best.
There's an overwhelming number of swimsuits for women across the internet, so to make your browsing experience a little easier, we've rounded up the 20 best options for every body type. Whether you're looking for flattering one-piece swimsuits, supportive tankinis, athletic suits to move around in, maternity swimwear, or high-waisted options, we have you covered.
- Best One-piece Swimsuit for Women: Cupshe Ruffle Deep V-neck Suit
- Best-rated: Tempt Me One-piece Monokini
- Best Value: Ruuhee Criss-cross High Waisted Bathing Suit
- Best High-waisted Swimsuit: Good American Reversible Top and Bottom
- Best Supportive Swimsuit for Large Busts: Tempt Me Retro High-waist Two-Piece
- Best Swimsuit for Small Busts: Mikoh Pila Ribbed Bikini Top
- Best Full-Coverage One-piece: Michael Kors One Shoulder One-piece
- Best Swimsuit for Short Women: Roxy Classics Striped One-piece
- Best Swimsuit for Tall Women: Cupshe Ruffle Smock Floral Print Bikini
- Best Quality: Montce Swim Hayden Pearl Bikini Top
- Best Athletic Swimsuit for Women: Sweaty Betty Springboard Swimsuit
- Best Splurge: Becca by Rebecca Virtue Asymmetrical One-piece
- Best Affordable Swimsuit: Omkagi Bandeau Bikini
- Best Swimsuit for Women with Short Torsos: Firpearl Ruched One-piece
- Best for Women with Long Torsos: Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
- Best Swimsuit for Pregnancy: EastElegant Maternity V-neck Swimsuit
- Best Cute Swimsuit: Tempt Me High-waisted Ruffle Swimsuit
- Best Tankini: SouqFone Swimsuit
- Best for Water Parks: Seafolly Active Cap Sleeve One-piece
- Best Postpartum Swimsuit: Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-piece
From swimsuits for small busts to options for long torsos to full-coverage fits, there's something for everyone in this list — no matter your style or budget. Keep reading to find your perfect swimsuit match so you can feel (and look!) your best this summer.
Best One-piece Swimsuit for Women: Cupshe Ruffle Deep V-neck Suit
This timeless one-piece has a deep v-neck with ruffle details and removable padding. With criss-cross straps that tie together in the back, the flattering suit is machine-washable and comes in a variety of vibrant, summer-ready colors and prints. One of the hundreds of five-star reviewers on Amazon said it “fits like a dream.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
Best-rated: Tempt Me One-piece Monkini
With more than 13,600 five-star Amazon ratings, this top-rated one-piece is made of a soft nylon and spandex fabric blend with a flattering ruching texture throughout. The deep plunge v-neck includes mesh fabric panels on the chest, so you’ll still feel covered up. Available in nearly 40 colorways and sizes XS to 22 plus, this swimsuit is all about customization — and with most colors priced in the $30 range, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-quality swimsuit at this price.
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Best Value: Ruuhee Criss-cross High-Waisted Bathing Suit
The number one best-selling women’s bikini set on Amazon, this two-piece suit from Ruuhee is super affordable without compromising style. The ruching detail on the high-waisted bottoms offers extra coverage, while the criss-cross top adds a trendy element. Plus, the soft bikini top has removable cups and adjustable straps for a perfect fit. Shoppers rave that it’s “flattering and comfortable,” and one even called it “the best Amazon swimsuit.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $11
Best High-waisted Swimsuit: Good American Reversible Top and Bottom
A good high-waisted bikini bottom deserves a place in every woman’s closet, and this one from Good American is reversible — it’s black on one side and nude on the other— so you’re basically getting two for the price of one. The flattering bottoms also have a mesh panel woven in that’ll create a flawless silhouette on any body type. Pair it with the matching strapless bandeau top, which offers the same reversible shades, for a two-piece that’s simple yet beautiful.
To buy: (top) goodamerican.com, $39; (bottom) goodamerican.com, $39
Best Supportive Swimsuit for Large Busts: Tempt Me Retro High-waist Two-piece
If you need extra upper body support, this retro-inspired halter-neck bikini is a great option. It comes with an underwire and double straps in the back to keep everything from moving, and the flirty design provides just enough coverage to feel supported but still look cute. One reviewer called it “busty girl-approved,” while another said its “flattering, comfortable, and supportive” for a 34DDD cup size.
To buy: amazon.com, from $31
Best Swimsuit for Small Busts: Mikoh Pila Ribbed Bikini Top
This bombshell soft-ribbed top will look good on any body type, but its non-adjustable straps and lack of padding makes it a great option for smaller busts. The bra-style top is made of a thick, luxurious fabric that hugs your body tightly; pair it with the matching ribbed cheeky bottoms for a comfortable yet stylish look that’ll turn heads on the beach.
To buy: (top) revolve.com, $140; (bottom) revolve.com, $140
Best Full-coverage One-piece: Michael Kors One Shoulder One-piece
Iconic fashion designer Michael Kors also happens to make fashionable swimsuits, like this full-coverage one-piece. It has a snug, conservative fit that’s easy to get in and out of, while the one-shoulder design adds a touch of playfulness. Available in three solid colors and seven sizes, it’s a classic one-piece that’ll easily become a staple in your summer wardrobe. One reviewer on Zappos said: “This elegant one-piece feels and looks luxurious!”
To buy: zappos.com, $102
Best Swimsuit for Short Women: Roxy Classic Striped One-piece
For shorter women who want to add a little bit of length, vertical stripes are a good design choice because they create the illusion of height. The colored diagonal stripes on this one-piece swimsuit from Roxy will draw the eyes up so that it lengthens your figure. It also has an open-back design that shows off a little more skin and thin spaghetti straps that are adjustable.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90
Best Swimsuit for Tall Women: Cupshe Ruffle Smock Floral Print Bikini
It may be hard to choose just one color in this cute tankini that has nearly 2,000 perfect five-star ratings. The stretchy smocked top and high-waisted bottoms will give longer torso coverage, which taller women may prefer. Not to mention, the floral bottoms and cute ruffle design would be perfect for an exotic island getaway and be worthy of a photo or two on your Instagram feed.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
Best Quality: Montce Swim Hayden Pearl Bikini Top
Best known for its high-quality fabrics and feminine designs, Montce is a go-to swimwear brand for summer. The thick fabric provides extra support — so you may not even need any padding — and many Montce styles feature flattering high-waisted bottoms or cheeky designs, like this metallic white bikini that comes with a pearl embellishment.
To buy: (top) revolve.com, $158; (bottom) revolve.com, $78
Best Athletic Swimsuit for Women: Sweaty Betty Springboard Swimsuit
This athletic swimsuit is fashionable and functional. Whether you’re playing volleyball in the sun all day or doing laps in the pool, this performance-style swimsuit is chlorine- resistant and made with sustainable materials. Criss-cross straps in the back and a built-in bra also give you the support you’ll need to be active.
To buy: sweatybetty.com, $78
Best Splurge: Becca by Rebecca Virtue Asymmetrical One-piece
The durable materials and unique eye-catching design make this asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit worth the splurge. The pretty bow detail on one shoulder and keyhole cutout add a nice touch to the elegant one-piece. With more moderate back coverage, the suit has soft padding and thin adjustable straps, both of which can be removed if you prefer.
To buy: zappos.com, $138
Best Affordable Swimsuit: Omkagi Bandeau Bikini
With prices starting at just $19, this high-waisted, bandeau-top swimsuit is a great affordable option that’s loved by more than 7,000 shoppers. The no-frills suit is easy to slip on and off, and it’s available in a whopping 43 colors and bold prints — including snakeskin, tie-dye, cheetah, and marble.
One reviewer called it “the best swimsuit” and continued: “Absolutely perfect! I have never loved a swimsuit more. It’s extremely hard for me to find strapless swim suits that actually fit my chest but this one was perfect and supportive.”
Another wrote: “Loved the bottoms because they were a little bit cheeky and made me feel like a beach babe on the trip! Definitely recommend!” Do yourself a favor and get this fun two-piece before summer rolls around.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Best Swimsuit for Women with Short Torsos: Firpearl Ruched One-piece
For shorter torsos, the trick is to draw attention upwards, which is why we love the square neckline on this stunning one-piece swimsuit. The ruching detail also elongates the mid-section, while the full-coverage fit and soft padding offer slight compression and extra support.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Best Swimsuit for Women with Long Torsos: Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
One of Summersalt’s most popular swimsuits, this particular style has an extra one-and-three-quarter inches of fabric added to the length, making it ideal for longer torsos. The one-shoulder one-piece suits comes in a variety of bold color combinations that are sure to turn heads poolside. Hundreds of Summersalt shoppers had great things to say about the swimsuit, calling it “perfect for tall girls” and “even better in person.”
To buy: summersalt.com, $95
Best Swimsuit for Pregnancy: EastElegant Maternity V-neck Swimsuit
Expecting mothers, rejoice: This bump-friendly bathing suit is both stylish and comfortable. Amazon’s best-selling maternity swimsuit, the one-piece has a loose, stretchy fit around the belly and an adjustable halter strap. Plus, the v-neck fit adds a flattering detail while the removable bra cups offer support.
To buy: amazon.com, $33
Best Cute Swimsuit: Tempt Me High-waisted Ruffle Swimsuit
This playful two piece has a pom pom trim design and comes in fun, tropical prints like pink flamingos and pineapples that just scream summer time. The flowy scoop neck top also has padded inserts and adjustable thin straps for added comfort.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Best Tankini: SouqFone Swimsuit
If you’re tired of wearing the same style bikinis switch things up and try a tankini. They are a good choice for anyone with an hourglass body type and this particular style has a loose, flowy top that is especially good for tummy control. It’s also at an affordable price point so it’s easy to see why this is the #1 best-selling tankini on Amazon with glowing reviews.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Best for Water Parks: Seafolly Active Cap Sleeve One-piece
Spending a full day at a water park means a lot of walking around and movement so comfort is key in choosing the right bathing suit. This well-built one-piece provides full coverage in the front and we love the cap sleeves, perfect for all-day sun protection and heavy activity.
To buy: zappos.com, $128
Best Postpartum Swimsuits for Women: Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-piece
Every woman needs a classic one-piece that never goes out of style and this Summersalt bathing suit is a great choice. The wrap style is a nice detail and it comes in a variety of solid or color-blocking options. It’s classy and it’s made with their signature compression fabric that holds everything in place.
To buy: summersalt.com, $95
