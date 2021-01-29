12 Cozy Sweatsuits and Lounge Sets You’ll Want to Wear All Winter Long

So if your collection of comfy clothes could use an upgrade, a coordinating sweatsuit or lounge set might be just what you need. From matching sweatshirts and joggers to knit separates, we've rounded up some of the best sets available to shop online, with comfort and style in mind, of course. We've included editor-loved brands like Summersalt, Everlane, and Parachute that we're pretty sure you'll enjoy too. And for the ultimate in loungewear luxury, we've even included a cashmere set from Nakedcashmere, a cult-favorite knitwear brand that's known for its cashmere sweatpants. Yep, cashmere sweatpants. What could be cozier than that for Zoom meetings and afternoons spent curled up on the couch?