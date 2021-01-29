12 Cozy Sweatsuits and Lounge Sets You’ll Want to Wear All Winter Long

If you're anything like me, you've probably been living in your coziest clothes since last March. My wardrobe of sweatshirts, joggers, ultra-soft sweaters, other loungewear has certainly expanded since the beginning of the pandemic, and these comfy pieces have become my daily uniform.
So if your collection of comfy clothes could use an upgrade, a coordinating sweatsuit or lounge set might be just what you need. From matching sweatshirts and joggers to knit separates, we've rounded up some of the best sets available to shop online, with comfort and style in mind, of course. We've included editor-loved brands like Summersalt, Everlane, and Parachute that we're pretty sure you'll enjoy too. And for the ultimate in loungewear luxury, we've even included a cashmere set from Nakedcashmere, a cult-favorite knitwear brand that's known for its cashmere sweatpants. Yep, cashmere sweatpants. What could be cozier than that for Zoom meetings and afternoons spent curled up on the couch?
Keep reading for 12 sweatsuits and lounge sets you'll want to add to your closet ASAP.
To buy: Softest French Terry Pullover, summersalt.com, $65; Softest French Terry Joggers, summersalt.com, $80
To buy: Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt, richer-poorer.com, $72; Recycled Fleece Sweatpants, richer-poorer.com, $72
To buy: Marla Button Sweatshirt, thereformation.com, $78; Brooks Classic Sweat Short, thereformation.com, $58
To buy: Colette Sweater, nakedcashmere.com, $125; Katherine Joggers, nakedcashmere.com, $165
To buy: MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatshirt, madewell.com, $70; MWL Superbrushed Inset Easygoing Sweatpants, madewell.com, $85
To buy: Lightweight French Terry Sweatshirt, everlane.com, $48; Lightweight French Terry Joggers, everlane.com, $58
To buy: Saturday/Sunday Siobhan Sweater Lounge Set, anthropologie.com, $70 (originally $108)
To buy: Waffle Lounge Set, parachutehome.com, $149
To buy: Colorful Heart Terry Sweatshirt, loft.com, $80; Colorful Heart Terry Sweatpants, , $80
To buy: Aiden Knit Sweatshirt, frankiesbikinis.com, $265; Burl Knit Sweat Short, frankiesbikinis.com, $185
To buy: Muse Hoodie, aloyoga.com, $88; Muse Sweatpants, aloyoga.com, $98
To buy: Half Zip Pullover, shopbop.com, $265; Joggers, shopbop.com, $245
