12 Cozy Sweatsuits and Lounge Sets You’ll Want to Wear All Winter Long

By Madeline Diamond
January 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're anything like me, you've probably been living in your coziest clothes since last March. My wardrobe of sweatshirts, joggers, ultra-soft sweaters, other loungewear has certainly expanded since the beginning of the pandemic, and these comfy pieces have become my daily uniform.

So if your collection of comfy clothes could use an upgrade, a coordinating sweatsuit or lounge set might be just what you need. From matching sweatshirts and joggers to knit separates, we've rounded up some of the best sets available to shop online, with comfort and style in mind, of course. We've included editor-loved brands like Summersalt, Everlane, and Parachute that we're pretty sure you'll enjoy too. And for the ultimate in loungewear luxury, we've even included a cashmere set from Nakedcashmere, a cult-favorite knitwear brand that's known for its cashmere sweatpants. Yep, cashmere sweatpants. What could be cozier than that for Zoom meetings and afternoons spent curled up on the couch?

Keep reading for 12 sweatsuits and lounge sets you'll want to add to your closet ASAP.

Summersalt

Credit: Courtesy of Summersalt

To buy: Softest French Terry Pullover, summersalt.com, $65; Softest French Terry Joggers, summersalt.com, $80

Richer Poorer

Credit: Courtesy of Richer Poorer

To buy: Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt, richer-poorer.com, $72; Recycled Fleece Sweatpants, richer-poorer.com, $72

Reformation

Credit: Courtesy of Reformation

To buy: Marla Button Sweatshirt, thereformation.com, $78; Brooks Classic Sweat Short, thereformation.com, $58

Nakedcashmere

Credit: Courtesy of Nakedcashmere

To buy: Colette Sweater, nakedcashmere.com, $125; Katherine Joggers, nakedcashmere.com, $165

Madewell

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatshirt, madewell.com, $70; MWL Superbrushed Inset Easygoing Sweatpants, madewell.com, $85

Everlane

Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: Lightweight French Terry Sweatshirt, everlane.com, $48; Lightweight French Terry Joggers, everlane.com, $58

Anthropologie

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To buy: Saturday/Sunday Siobhan Sweater Lounge Set, anthropologie.com, $70 (originally $108)

Parachute

Credit: Courtesy of Parachute

To buy: Waffle Lounge Set, parachutehome.com, $149

Lou & Grey

Credit: Courtesy of Lou & Grey/LOFT

To buy: Colorful Heart Terry Sweatshirt, loft.com, $80; Colorful Heart Terry Sweatpants, , $80

Frankies Bikinis

Credit: Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

To buy: Aiden Knit Sweatshirt, frankiesbikinis.com, $265; Burl Knit Sweat Short, frankiesbikinis.com, $185

Alo Yoga

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To buy: Muse Hoodie, aloyoga.com, $88; Muse Sweatpants, aloyoga.com, $98

Vince

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Half Zip Pullover, shopbop.com, $265; Joggers, shopbop.com, $245

