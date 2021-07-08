The Best Sustainable Activewear Brands to Shop Online

When you're shopping for activewear with sustainability in mind, you'll want to keep an eye out for a few things. First, take a look at the fabric and materials. Many of the pieces on this list are made from recycled polyester sourced from plastic water bottles that's spun into a material called rPET and blended with spandex or elastane to achieve a soft, comfortable, and workout-ready look and feel. Then you'll want to look further into a brand's sustainability practices, including where they source their materials from, as well as if they're carbon-neutral (or working towards becoming carbon-neutral) and if they donate to environmental causes with every purchase.