The Best Sustainable Activewear Brands to Shop Online
With so many fashion brands making the shift toward sustainability, there's no reason not to start wearing eco-friendly activewear. In fact, some of your favorite labels, like Everlane, Reformation, and Bandier, already make sports bras, bike shorts, leggings, and more from recycled materials. Plus, under-the-radar labels like Girlfriend Collective, Wolven, and Boody are dedicated to protecting the environment, eliminating waste wherever possible, and outfitting customers in sustainable pieces that don't compromise on style.
When you're shopping for activewear with sustainability in mind, you'll want to keep an eye out for a few things. First, take a look at the fabric and materials. Many of the pieces on this list are made from recycled polyester sourced from plastic water bottles that's spun into a material called rPET and blended with spandex or elastane to achieve a soft, comfortable, and workout-ready look and feel. Then you'll want to look further into a brand's sustainability practices, including where they source their materials from, as well as if they're carbon-neutral (or working towards becoming carbon-neutral) and if they donate to environmental causes with every purchase.
Keep reading for seven activewear brands that make stylish, sustainable pieces that can handle tough workouts and don't further harm the planet.
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's stylish, size-inclusive activewear is made from a blend of rPET and spandex, offering a soft, stretchy, and supportive feel in pieces ranging from sports bras to leggings to exercise-ready dresses. On every product page, you'll find information on how many plastic bottles were diverted from landfills, how many pounds of CO2 were prevented from forming, how many gallons of water were saved, and more during the production of each product. Plus, you won't find any plastic packaging in your delivery. Instead, items come in a recycled zippered pouch that you can reuse as you like.
To buy: girlfriend.com
Everlane
From sports bras and tank tops to leggings and bike shorts, Everlane offers a variety of understated athletic pieces. The Perform Cami top, for example, is made from recycled nylon, recycled polyester, and elastane, making it lightly compressive and sweat-wicking. The brand has eliminated 90 percent of virgin plastics from its supply chain, and Everlane has indicated that its activewear will only get more sustainable as new collections are released.
To buy: everlane.com
Wolven
Wolven is perhaps best known for its ultra-flattering leggings and bike shorts, which feature a stylish crossover waistband. The brand's activewear is made from a blend of rPET and spandex, and the fabric is soft, breathable, and odor-reducing. Plus, for every sale, Wolven removes one pound of waste from the ocean, so your purchase is truly making a difference.
To buy: wolventhreads.com
Bandier Le Ore
Bandier's in-house Le Ore line features fashion-forward activewear that will make a statement in a workout class. Made from recycled polyester and spandex, the line includes sports bras, leggings, bike shorts, and more. Plus, you can save when you shop matching sets, like this longline sports bra and high-rise pocket leggings.
To buy: bandier.com
Summersalt
Best known for its on-trend, size-inclusive swimwear, Summersalt also offers a collection of stylish, performance-ready activewear that's made from sustainable materials. From high-neck sports bras to compression leggings, Summersalt's activewear is made from a blend of recycled polyester and elastane. Plus, like any good swim brand, these pieces have UPF 50+ sun protection, so they're great for outdoor workouts.
To buy: summersalt.com
Reformation
You probably already know and love Reformation's flattering dresses made from recycled materials, but you might not know about its equally stylish exercise clothing. Ref Active includes two signature fabrics, EcoMove and EcoStretch, that are designed specifically for different types of activities. Items like sports bras, bike shorts, and even an exercise skort are all made from recycled polyester and spandex that's soft, stretchy, and supportive.
To buy: thereformation.com
Boody
Boody makes sleek, simple activewear (as well as intimates, socks, and loungewear) made with bamboo. The brand's bamboo viscose is grown organically and requires no artificial irrigation, making it a better option for the environment than most common fabrics. In turn, the fabric is soft, thermoregulating, breathable, and moisture-wicking, plus it provides UPF 50+ sun protection. Whether you opt for high-waisted pocket leggings or a racerback sports bra, Boody styles will keep up with you during tough workouts.
To buy: boodywear.com
