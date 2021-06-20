These Are the Best Sunscreens for Everyday Wear, According to a Travel Editor
Growing up in southern California (and with quite a fair and freckled complexion, might I add), I'm no stranger to sunscreen. At this point, I've probably tried most brands out there, from drugstore to high end brands. As I've gotten older, I've only become more regimented about my skincare routine, including suncare, so I've long been on the hunt for sunscreens that effectively protect my skin from UVA and UVB rays without all the harmful chemicals and the all-too-common unpleasant, greasy feel.
Luckily, there are some excellent skin- and reef-friendly sunscreens on the market today that are comfortable enough on the skin to wear every day. From an easily blendable, serum-like sunscreen with SPF 50 to a glowy lotion with a pearlescent finish, these are my favorite sunscreens I've tested out myself.
Keep reading for more on some of the best sunscreens you can add to your skincare routine this summer and beyond.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Whether you typically tone down your makeup routine in the summer or are looking for a primer with SPF to use on a daily basis, this sunscreen from Supergoop! is one of my top recommendations. What I love most about this this sunscreen, in addition to its effective sun protection, is that it looks great both person and on camera (including Zoom calls), since the pearlescent finish leaves my skin with a luminous glow.
Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 PA++++
As far as body sunscreens go, Supergoop! also makes a great lotion with SPF 50 that provides excellent coverage without feeling greasy. And whether you're working out, hitting the hiking trails, or taking a dip in the ocean, this sunscreen will keep up with you, since it's water- and sweat-resistant up to 80 minutes.
Dr. Brandt Liquid Sun Shield Daily Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
This liquid sunscreen applies like a serum, making for a lightweight last step of my daily skincare routine. SPF 50 provides plenty of sun protection, while ingredients like plankton extract and clary sage ferment help even out skintone and leave a subtly glowy finish. Sephora shoppers also rave about this sunscreen, with many calling out that it doesn't leave a white cast like many other formulations do.
Dr. Loretta Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40
This sunscreen from Dr. Loretta is excellent for everyday wear, since you should always be wearing SPF, even when you're not on vacation, of course. It combines antioxidants, Indian ginseng extract, zinc oxide, and other helpful ingredients to protect skin from pollution, UVA and UVB rays, and HEV blue light. Plus, with a pink/peach tint, this sunscreen works great as a makeup primer and doesn't leave a white cast.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30
When it comes to daily moisturizers with SPF to wear year-round, this option from La Roche-Posay is a great base. Its fragrance- and paraben-free formula moisturizes well without feeling greasy, and doesn't leave behind an aggressively sunscreen-y smell, which I appreciate for everyday wear. And since it has SPF 30, I can always add on another sunscreen over top if I'm going to be outside all day.
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
