These Are the Best Sunscreens for Everyday Wear, According to a Travel Editor 

Growing up in southern California (and with quite a fair and freckled complexion, might I add), I'm no stranger to sunscreen. At this point, I've probably tried most brands out there, from drugstore to high end brands. As I've gotten older, I've only become more regimented about my skincare routine, including suncare, so I've long been on the hunt for sunscreens that effectively protect my skin from UVA and UVB rays without all the harmful chemicals and the all-too-common unpleasant, greasy feel.