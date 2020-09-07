The Best Sunglasses for Road Trips, According to a T+L Editor

From varying weather conditions to extended sun exposure, road trips have a lot of factors to consider when picking the perfect pair of sunglasses. The first is quality: You don’t want to start your trip out with a lens popping out of a cheap frame. Then there’s protection from damaging UV rays — long-term exposure to harmful UV rays has been linked to myriad eye issues. Look for a pair that has 100 percent UV protection, or even better, 100 percent protection and a polarized lens. The last thing to consider is the tint of the lens. Blue or light green tints make it hard to see some colors, like red traffic lights.