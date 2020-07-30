The Best Summer Loungewear to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
If you're spending more time at home this summer than anticipated, chances are you're wearing only your comfiest of clothes. And we're right there with you. While working from home for several months now, we've traded our typical wardrobe for a new uniform of leggings, sweats, and comfy tees.
Now that summer has officially arrived, it's time to break out the breezy tanks, airy shorts, and clothing made from cooling fabrics to stay comfortable all season long. We've rounded up our favorite summer loungewear, from an ultra-soft tank dress to cropped linen joggers. Keep reading for our top picks.
Brooklinen Clinton Dress
If you're in the market for a cozy lounge dress, this super soft jersey dress from Brooklinen will do just the trick.
To buy: brooklinen.com, $45
Lively The Lounge Cami
When you want to keep cool while staying at home, opt for a soft, cotton camisole, like this one from Lively, a brand known for its comfy intimates.
To buy: wearlively.com, $45
Lunya Restore Short Sleeve Crew
Shoppers love Lunya for its luxe lounge basics, designed with the season in mind. The Restore Short Sleeve Crew is made from breathable, restorative fabric that makes lounging and sleeping all the more comfortable.
To buy: lunya.co, $78
Richer Poorer Terry Sweatshort
Richer Poorer has perfected the sweatshort. These shorts are high-rise and feature a relaxed fit, making them both comfortable and flattering. Drapey, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric make them all the more pleasant to wear.
To buy: richerpoorer.com, $54
Wesley Raw Edge Prince Hoodie & Tie Dye Shorts
Take on summer's hottest trend with a tie-dye lounge set. This cropped hoodie and drawstring-waist shorts made from soft, stretchy jersey will quickly become your new summer uniform.
To buy: Hoodie, bandier.com, $178; Shorts, bandier.com, $98
Tommy John Lounge Tank & Shorts
You can't go wrong with a stretchy, v-neck tank made from luxe tri-blend fabric. The brand in question, Tommy John, also makes shorts in the same material that you can mix and match for the perfect lounge outfit.
To buy: Lounge Tank, tommyjohn.com, $46; Lounge Shorts, tommyjohn.com, $48
Athleta Cabo Tide Linen Jogger
Joggers are a year-round favorite, so why not try a summer version in breezy linen? These drawstring-waist pants from Athleta are just as comfy as they are fashionable.
To buy: athleta.com, $79
Los Angeles Apparel Heavy Jersey Garment Dye Short Shorts
Los Angeles Apparel's take on the classic sweatshorts are soft enough to lounge in for hours but structured enough to wear outside of the house, making them a necessary addition to any summer wardrobe.
To buy: losangelesapparel.net, $30
Free People FP Movement Take Everywhere Tank
There's a reason it's called the "Take Everywhere" Tank. This soft ribbed tank fits close to the body and comes in seven colors, from basic black to bright orange.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $38
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Tank
This simple, affordable tank will be sure to become a mainstay in your summer wardrobe. It's available in six colors, including grey stripes and blush pink, which will match any style.
To buy: amazon.com, from $10
Gap Cropped French Terry Pullover Sweater
This terry sweatshirt comes in four bright colors and features a cropped fit, making it perfect for throwing on over your favorite swimsuit after a day at the beach or as a light extra layer on chilly evenings.
To buy: gap.com, from $30
Universal Standard Tesino Washed Jersey Dress
A t-shirt dress can take you just about anywhere you need to go this summer, whether or not you're leaving the house. This dress is made from breathable Peruvian cotton, making it a comfortable essential for all seasons.
To buy: universalstandard.com, $75
Alo Yoga Bend Tank
An airy tank made from Alo Yoga's soft, performance cooling fabric is the perfect summer top, whether you're working out or relaxing at home.
To buy: aloyoga.com, $48
Lululemon Stroll at Sundown Short 3"
A slightly elevated take on the classic athletic short, these shorts from Lululemon are light and airy with a medium rise and drawstring waist. Plus, they're made with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, so they'll stand up to movement in the summer heat.
To buy: lululemon.com, $58
DAYO Robe Dress
Yolonda White at DAYO is making loungewear something you're excited to put on and show off. This essential robe dress makes slinking around your house like you're the star of a coffee commercial a reality. The best part — it's got pockets.
To buy: dayowomen.com, $189
Naked Cashmere Erin Cami
Who says you can't wear cashmere in the summer? This chic tank is lightweight and features a flattering v-cut in the front and back.
To buy: nakedcashmere.com, $105
Ascot Manor Essential Athletic Short Shorts
These shorts were designed for tennis, although with their sporty look and comfy elastic waist, they're perfect for everyday wear too.
To buy: ascotmanor.com, $45
