The Best Summer Loungewear to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long

If you're spending more time at home this summer than anticipated, chances are you're wearing only your comfiest of clothes. And we're right there with you. While working from home for several months now, we've traded our typical wardrobe for a new uniform of leggings, sweats, and comfy tees.

Related: More summer must-haves

Now that summer has officially arrived, it's time to break out the breezy tanks, airy shorts, and clothing made from cooling fabrics to stay comfortable all season long. We've rounded up our favorite summer loungewear, from an ultra-soft tank dress to cropped linen joggers. Keep reading for our top picks.