Where have straight leg jeans been all my life? This cut of denim is nothing new, but I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge that it's kind of having a moment now. Personally, I've been wearing skinny jeans for years and have only recently dipped into cropped flare, straight leg, and other denim styles that I might have previously deemed as too trendy for me to tackle. As I've been informed by the youths of the world (i.e. TikTok), straight leg jeans are the way of the future. Luckily, this style is generally flattering, easy to dress up or down, and typically comfortable, so I'm here for it. And I scoured the internet for the best, most versatile straight leg jeans so you can hop on the trend too.
Keep reading for five of our favorite pairs of straight leg jeans.
It's hard to go wrong with Everlane denim. It's comfortable, sustainably-made, and affordable. This pair features a raw hem and comes in both ankle and regular lengths, so you can find a pair that fits what you're looking for.
To buy: Everlane Curvy Cheeky Straight Jean, everlane.com, $78
These jeans feature a bit more of a flare cut than your traditional straight leg jean, so if you're looking to really lean into the trend, this light-wash distressed pair from Levi's is the way to go.
To buy: Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, nordstrom.com, $98
For jeans you can dress up, head straight to Frame. This gorgeously tailored pair in a stunning medium blue is perfect if you're looking for a staple pair of straight leg jeans to add to your wardrobe.
To buy: Frame Le Italien Straight Jeans, frame-store.com, $338
A raw hem and frayed edges give a playful, casual touch to these otherwise classic black straight leg jeans. They feature a mid-rise waist and are made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled elastane for comfortable stretch.
To buy: AGOLDE Toni Fray Hem Straight Leg Jeans, nordstrom.com, $158
These vintage-inspired jeans feature a high-waisted fit and cropped leg, with 26-inch inseam. They're also available in Petite, Regular, and Tall sizing.
To buy: Madewell Classic Straight Jeans in Nearwood Wash, madewell.com, $128
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
