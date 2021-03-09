Where have straight leg jeans been all my life? This cut of denim is nothing new, but I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge that it's kind of having a moment now. Personally, I've been wearing skinny jeans for years and have only recently dipped into cropped flare, straight leg, and other denim styles that I might have previously deemed as too trendy for me to tackle. As I've been informed by the youths of the world (i.e. TikTok), straight leg jeans are the way of the future. Luckily, this style is generally flattering, easy to dress up or down, and typically comfortable, so I'm here for it. And I scoured the internet for the best, most versatile straight leg jeans so you can hop on the trend too.