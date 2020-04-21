Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And you can order it all online.

This Stationery Will Make You Want to Send More Mail (Video)

While we're unable to see loved ones as much as we'd like to right now, there's no better time to send friends and family a note in the mail. And although it's certainly the thought that counts, a beautiful notecard or piece of personalized stationery will make the gesture all the more special.

We've rounded up our favorite stationery, from personalized sets to beautiful notecards that double as pieces of art. Keep reading for our picks.

Rifle Paper Co. Social Stationery Set

Floral stationery set Credit: Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.

This set comes with 12 beautifully designed greeting cards and envelopes, giving you everything you need to send thoughtful notes to loved ones in style.

The Swoon Paper Co. Personalized Stationery

Personalized initial stationery set Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

Make this chic stationery completely your own by personalizing it with your name, initial, and chosen ink color. You can order between 10 and 100 cards and envelopes, depending on just how dedicated you've become to sending mail.

To buy: etsy.com, from $20

Kate Spade 'This Is Not a Text' Notecards

Cream and gold stationery set Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Between the clever text and gold foil accents, there's no doubt these stylish notecards will be a treat to receive in the mail.

Minted Classic Script Personalized Stationery

Personalized stationery cards Credit: Courtesy of Minted

Add your own personal touch to this stationery with a combination of script and block lettering printed on luxe paper. For even more customization, you can add photographs on the back of each card.

To buy: minted.com, from $35

Artifact Uprising Contemporary Classic Thank You Card

Photo card and envelopes Credit: Courtesy of Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising is known for its sleek, minimalist custom photo products, including stationery and photo books. These thank you cards allow you to use your own photos to create unique stationery that doubles as art of its own.

To buy: artifactuprising.com, from $19

Rifle Paper Co. Personalized Flat Notes

Floral personalized stationery Credit: Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.

For an extra-special take on Rifle Paper Co.'s classic floral designs, add your personal touch to this stationery. In addition to your namesake, you can also add a greeting like "From the Desk Of" or "A Note From."

To buy: riflepaperco.com, from $65

The Swoon Paper Co. Personalized Oranges Stationery

Orange illustrated stationery Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

This illustrated stationery is a best-seller on Etsy, and it's no surprise why. The delicate monogram and playful orange print will be sure to brighten up your desk.

To buy: etsy.com, from $20