The Best Activewear for Spring and Summer — From Bike Shorts to Bodysuits

You'll want to live in these pieces all spring and summer long
By Madeline Diamond
March 20, 2021
As the weather starts to warm up in many parts of the country, so does the promise of spending more time outside (safely, of course). If you enjoy outdoor workouts, whether low-impact or high-intensity, you're going to want to right apparel and gear to keep you cool and comfortable. Just in time for spring, we've rounded up some of this season's best activewear that you'll want to year all spring and summer long.

So whether your athletic activity in the upcoming warmer months involves casual walks around the block, hikes on your favorite trails, or trips to the gym, we've got you covered as far as activewear goes. From chic matching sets to supportive sports bras to fashion-forward exercise skorts, there are plenty of stylish options out there this year from brands we love, like Girlfriend Collective, Lululemon, and Alo Yoga.

Keep reading for our top seasonal activewear picks.

Reformation

Credit: Courtesy of Reformation

To buy: Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, thereformation.com, $48; Ecostretch High Rise Legging, thereformation.com, $88

Girlfriend Collective

Credit: Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

To buy: Tommy Bra, girlfriend.com, $38; Skort, girlfriend.com, $58

Beyond Yoga

Credit: Courtesy of Beyond Yoga

To buy: Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank, beyondyoga.com, $66; Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waisted Legging, beyondyoga.com, $97

Outdoor Voices

Credit: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

To buy: Double Time 7-inch Shorts, outdoorvoices.com, $58; Double Time Bra, outdoorvoices.com, $48

Aerie

Credit: Courtesy of Aerie

To buy: Offline Real Me Longline Racerback Sports Bra, ae.com, $30; High Waisted Pocket Legging, ae.com, $35 (originally $50); Nylon Skort, ae.com, $28 (originally $40)

Alo Yoga

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To buy: Alosoft Ribbed Chic Bra Tank, aloyoga.com, $58; Alosoft Aura Short, aloyoga.com, $56

Lululemon

Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

To buy: Align Sleeveless Bodysuit, lululemon.com, $78

Zella

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Body Fusion Sports Bra, nordstrom.com, $35

