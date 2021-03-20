The Best Activewear for Spring and Summer — From Bike Shorts to Bodysuits

As the weather starts to warm up in many parts of the country, so does the promise of spending more time outside (safely, of course). If you enjoy outdoor workouts, whether low-impact or high-intensity, you're going to want to right apparel and gear to keep you cool and comfortable. Just in time for spring, we've rounded up some of this season's best activewear that you'll want to year all spring and summer long.
So whether your athletic activity in the upcoming warmer months involves casual walks around the block, hikes on your favorite trails, or trips to the gym, we've got you covered as far as activewear goes. From chic matching sets to supportive sports bras to fashion-forward exercise skorts, there are plenty of stylish options out there this year from brands we love, like Girlfriend Collective, Lululemon, and Alo Yoga.
Keep reading for our top seasonal activewear picks.
To buy: Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, thereformation.com, $48; Ecostretch High Rise Legging, thereformation.com, $88
To buy: Tommy Bra, girlfriend.com, $38; Skort, girlfriend.com, $58
To buy: Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank, beyondyoga.com, $66; Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waisted Legging, beyondyoga.com, $97
To buy: Double Time 7-inch Shorts, outdoorvoices.com, $58; Double Time Bra, outdoorvoices.com, $48
To buy: Alosoft Ribbed Chic Bra Tank, aloyoga.com, $58; Alosoft Aura Short, aloyoga.com, $56
To buy: Align Sleeveless Bodysuit, lululemon.com, $78
To buy: Body Fusion Sports Bra, nordstrom.com, $35
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.