These Are the 9 Best Snowshoes, According to Outdoor Enthusiasts
While a great pair of winter hiking boots will keep your feet warm and dry as you hike in many places, if you live in an area where blizzard-like conditions are the norm, your boots are going to need some extra help. That’s why snowshoes are a cold-weather essential if you plan on hitting the snowy trails this season.
These handy accessories help distribute your weight over a wider area, which allows you to walk over snow instead of sinking into it. While all snowshoes will help you walk across snow easily, when it comes to choosing the right pair for you, there are a few things to consider. If you plan on trekking up and downhill, you should opt for a pair with ample traction and heel-lift bars that help with steep terrains.
Runners should look for ultra-lightweight options that will help them move through the snow quickly and smoothly. And if you’re a beginner, you should look for a set that comes with everything you need for a day of snowshoeing and is also easy to adjust, put on, and take off.
To help you find the best pair for your needs, we turned to real reviews from outdoor enthusiasts to see which snowshoes they love the most. From a durable option that’s great for backcountry trails to a cute pair of snowshoes for kids, keep reading to shop the snowshoes that shoppers say are the best of the best.
These are the best snowshoes:
- Best Overall: Wildhorn Outfitters Sawtooth Snowshoes
- Best Kit: Gpeng 3-in-1 Lightweight Snowshoe Set
- Best Lightweight Option: Nacatin All Terrain Lightweight Snowshoes
- Best for Traction: L.L.Bean Summit Trekker Snowshoes
- Best Affordable Option: Yukon Charlies Sherpa Snowshoes
- Best Splurge: Tubbs Mountaineer Backcountry Snowshoes
- Best for Running: Yukon Run Ultra-Lite Snowshoes
- Best for Beginners: G2 Gotogether Snowshoe Set
- Best for Kids: Airhead Monsta Trax Kids Snowshoes
Best Overall: Wildhorn Outfitters Sawtooth Snowshoes
These Wildhorn Outfitters Snowshoes are an Amazon best-seller for a reason. The lightweight aluminum snowshoes feature adjustable bindings, hard-pack grip teeth that provide excellent traction, and an incline lift riser to help make going up and downhill super easy. Shoppers love that the snowshoes boast non-slip pads so your boots won’t slip and slide as you move around in them. “Took these out into the woods for a little adventure and they did not disappoint,” raved one customer. “They were comfortable, light, and could not have worked better. These snowshoes are the best snowshoes I have ever owned and used.”
To buy: amazon.com, $110
Best Kit: Gpeng 3-in-1 Lightweight Snowshoe Set
This popular Gpeng set comes with a pair of snowshoes, two trekking poles, and a carrying bag to store them in. The poles can extend from 66 to 135 centimeters, while the snowshoes are fully adjustable and come in two different sizes. Since the snowshoe set is both lightweight and durable, it’s a good option to travel with, and many shoppers say it makes an excellent gift. “These snowshoes are great,” wrote one customer. “I bought them for my 14-year-old daughter and she loves them. We live in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where we get a ton of heavy snow, and these work fabulously for her.”
To buy: amazon.com, $110
Best Lightweight Option: Nacatin All Terrain Lightweight Snowshoes
Looking for a high-quality, lightweight pair of snowshoes? Check out this option by Nacatin. Weighing only 3.4 pounds a pair, these snowshoes won’t slow you down. They are fully adjustable to fit any type of winter boots and feature aluminum alloy claws to help you move through super deep blankets of snow. “I did a five-mile hike today with these snowshoes and they were great,” said one reviewer. “Easy to put on and they stayed on, didn’t loosen up. They are pretty light. I have never used any other modern snowshoe so I can’t compare, but for me they were all I needed and they did what they were supposed to do. I am going to buy another pair for my wife.”
To buy: amazon.com, $107
Best for Traction: L.L.Bean Summit Trekker Snowshoes
These L.L.Bean snowshoes are popular because customers say they provide excellent traction in both heavy snow and icy conditions. The heel-lift bar helps you climb steep inclines, while the flexible frame contours and crampons work together to keep you from slipping. “I snowshoe a lot! I live in the Rocky Mountains in Breckenridge, Colorado. We get a lot of snow throughout the season. The first thing I noticed about these shoes was how much traction these snowshoes have under foot. Both descending and ascending the traction was far superior to my Atlas and Tubbs snowshoes I currently own. I really like the BOA dial system, which allows me to easily get in and out of the binding. The heel strap was simple and easy to adjust.”
To buy: llbean.com, $229
Best Affordable Option: Yukon Charlies Sherpa Snowshoes
These Yukon snowshoes prove you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a high-quality pair. In addition to their affordable price point, Amazon shoppers love how durable and easy the snowshoes are to slip on and off. They are strong enough to hold users up to 300 pounds and feature a non-slip heel plate to keep your foot in place. “I purchased these snowshoes to hike through woodland terrain covered in deep snow,” wrote one reviewer. “As an avid hunter and fisherman, I found that these were useful to me not only to just my 260-pound body, but also with 50 pounds of gear, clothing, ammunition, etc. I would recommend these shoes to anyone that is serious about getting out into the deep snow — whether you are a casual day hiker or a seasoned woodsman, these shoes worked great!”
To buy: amazon.com, $105
Best Splurge: Tubbs Mountaineer Backcountry Snowshoes
This top-of-the-line pair of snowshoes from Tubbs has a shock-absorbing lateral flex for added comfort and durable toe and heel crampons that provide excellent traction, allowing you to get through very deep snow with ease. The bindings are easy to adjust and control, and the heel lift makes the snowshoes a great option to tackle rugged backcountry terrains. “These are great snowshoes that I have really enjoyed on trail, climbing, and off trail,” said one shopper.
To buy: amazon.com, $270
Best for Running: Yukon Run Ultra-Lite Snowshoes
These ultra-lightweight snowshoes are perfect for runners. Along with a sturdy aluminum frame that keeps you balanced, the forged front crampons and adjustable bindings keep your feet secure and steady as you jog through both snow and ice. One customer called them a “great running snowshoe,” while another said, “The Yukon Run snowshoes are very light and easy to put on and take off. When walking or jogging the snowshoes almost felt like just walking in boots.”
To buy: amazon.com, $110
Best for Beginners: G2 Gotogether Snowshoe Set
If you’re new to snowshoeing, Amazon shoppers recommend checking out this set, which is great for beginners. Each kit comes with a pair of lightweight aluminum snowshoes, two adjustable poles, and a carrying case for added convenience. Reviewers say the shoes are super easy to slip on and off, and they love how light they feel on their feet. One shopper said they were “great for beginners,” while another wrote, “First time snowshoeing...they're light, easy to put on and remove, and repack into bag[s] easily. Definitely worth paying the extra buck for the bang!”
To buy: amazon.com, $118
Best for Kids: Airhead Monsta Trax Kids Snowshoes
Little ones will love these adorable snowshoes. Not only will they help kids walk across deep powder, but they also leave behind cute monster-like footprints. The adjustable bindings can be altered to fit all children’s shoe sizes, and the shoes themselves can work with boys and girls weighing up to 80 pounds. They also feature a good amount of traction and a raised toe, so kids won’t get stuck as they trek through the snow. “They were a big hit with the kids,” wrote one parent. “Oh, did my little 2.5-year old nephew have fun,” said another reviewer. “Face-planted a bunch but had tons of fun and years of fun to come in them.”
To buy: amazon.com, $20
