These Are the 9 Best Snowshoes, According to Outdoor Enthusiasts

These Yukon snowshoes prove you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a high-quality pair. In addition to their affordable price point, Amazon shoppers love how durable and easy the snowshoes are to slip on and off. They are strong enough to hold users up to 300 pounds and feature a non-slip heel plate to keep your foot in place. “I purchased these snowshoes to hike through woodland terrain covered in deep snow,” wrote one reviewer. “As an avid hunter and fisherman, I found that these were useful to me not only to just my 260-pound body, but also with 50 pounds of gear, clothing, ammunition, etc. I would recommend these shoes to anyone that is serious about getting out into the deep snow — whether you are a casual day hiker or a seasoned woodsman, these shoes worked great!”

To buy: amazon.com, $105