7 Top-rated Snow Shovels to Shop Before the Next Winter Storm

Whether you live in an area that deals with heavy snowfall for months or a place that only gets one or two snowstorms a year, a high-quality snow shovel is a must-have. Since all shovels will help you dig out your driveway, you probably haven't put a ton of thought into choosing one — but the right option can make all the difference.
Some are ergonomically designed to minimize back, shoulder, and neck pain, while others feature an oversized blade that can remove double the amount of snow as an average-sized shovel. Others are designed to collapse, so you can store it in your car to help you shovel it out if you get stuck in an unexpected snow squall while out and about.
To help you find the best shovel for your needs, we turned to reviews from real customers to see which ones live up to the hype. Because who better to recommend these snow removal tools than the people who have used them?
From strain-reducing shovels to top-rated pushers and wheeled options, these are the 7 snow shovels that shoppers love the most. Keep reading to learn more about them, and shop before the next winter storm strikes.
This lightweight Ergieshovel model has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews. It has two handles that help reduce back strain as you shovel. It can be used to both scoop and push, and the 18-inch blade can cut through even tightly packed snow. Shoppers love how affordable it is and how easy it was to assemble. “My back hurt for weeks this year after shoveling a big snowfall with [another shovel] so I bought this,” said one customer. “The 90-degree short handle means that you straighten up to pick up the snow to throw it rather than bending over. My back hardly hurt at all after using this.”
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (Originally $36)
According to the brand, Snow Joe, this two-handled shovel can reduce back strain by up to 30 percent compared to using an average snow shovel. The ergonomic tool’s spring-assisted second handle helps you gain leverage while shoveling and prevents you from bending over as much, and its spacious 18-inch polycarbonate blade can scoop large amounts of snow at once. Snow Joe even claims you can even use the shovel in the garden come springtime. “I just got this shovel and then I got about 8 inches of snow. What a great test,” said one reviewer. “This is not the first ‘back saver’ snow shovel I have used, but it is the first one which really worked. Easy to put together and requires no tools. It works great. You do not need to bend and your arms pick up the snow, a real ‘back saver’.”
To buy: homedepot.com, $33
This wheeled snow shovel by VidaXL will help you remove snow with ease. The two durable wheels allow you to efficiently maneuver the shovel, while the rubber grip handle makes it easy to control. You can even adjust the handle to five different angles, so you can easily find a comfortable position on different terrains. “It arrived in just two days; it was just as it was described and just as it looked in the picture,” said one customer. “It didn’t take a master’s degree to put it together, with easy to follow instructions. Plus all the nuts and bolts are included. Good product.”
To buy: houzz.com, $68
Need to shovel out large driveways or sidewalks? Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend checking out this extra-wide pusher shovel from The SnowPlow. The shovel’s 36-inch-wide blade covers more surface area than your average snow shovel, plus its edges are sharp enough to chip away ice and hard-packed snow. One shopper said it was the “best purchase I’ve ever made to move snow,” before adding, “For lighter snow up to 3 or 4 inches, this thing cleared the path in record time. For context, I’m currently responsible for clearing concrete driveways and sidewalks; no asphalt or rough surfaces which might work differently with this snow pusher. This thing glides over the concrete and really does throw the snow in front of it a few inches, allowing me to move quickly in 3-foot swathes.”
To buy: amazon.com, $54 (Originally $99)
If you prefer a classic metal snow shovel, consider this simple option from Yeoman. Along with a durable hardwood pole, it features a comfortable D-shape handle and an 18-gauge steel blade that helps quickly remove snow. Shoppers say the heavy-duty shovel is exactly what they needed to get through big snowstorms. “I needed something that could handle the tough packed frozen mess that tends to accumulate on walkways and often left by plows around my car,” said one reviewer. “This shovel is solidly built, strong, and slices through the tough areas. It’s lighter than I expected and easy to handle. Must have for anyone in the snow belt.”
To buy: amazon.com, $51
This innovative snow shovel is shaped like an oversized sleigh to help you clear large areas quickly. The spacious blade has been treated with a rust-resistant finish, while its sharp nonstick edges cut through snow and ice alike. The handle is fully collapsible, making it super easy to store. “Can’t say enough great things about this shovel,” wrote one shopper. “Really is a huge life and back saver. I did my entire driveway and sidewalk with this alone in 30 min with about two inches of snow. It really is a piece of cake. Also used to to make a dog run for my dogs in the backyard in over five inches. Easier then dragging the stupid snow blower out and actually works better.”
To buy: amazon.com, $115
Thousands of Amazon shoppers keep this popular shovel by Lifeline in their cars to prevent them from getting stranded after snowstorms. Made from a durable aluminum material, the lightweight shovel is the perfect size for clearing snow from around your car, and it disassembles into three compact parts for easy storage. There are even six cute colors to choose from. “This is a great tool to have before you need it. It’s a strong adjustable little shovel and that has taken on lake-effect winters with no problem,” wrote one customer. “My car isn’t the strongest so if it ever got stuck I’d whip out this shovel and dig it out. The metal blade is great and useful for dealing with ice! Not effective for clearing driveways at all but great to keep in the car just in case.”
To buy: amazon.com, $30
