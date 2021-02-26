7 Top-rated Snow Shovels to Shop Before the Next Winter Storm

According to the brand, Snow Joe, this two-handled shovel can reduce back strain by up to 30 percent compared to using an average snow shovel. The ergonomic tool’s spring-assisted second handle helps you gain leverage while shoveling and prevents you from bending over as much, and its spacious 18-inch polycarbonate blade can scoop large amounts of snow at once. Snow Joe even claims you can even use the shovel in the garden come springtime. “I just got this shovel and then I got about 8 inches of snow. What a great test,” said one reviewer. “This is not the first ‘back saver’ snow shovel I have used, but it is the first one which really worked. Easy to put together and requires no tools. It works great. You do not need to bend and your arms pick up the snow, a real ‘back saver’.”

To buy: homedepot.com, $33