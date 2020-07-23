The Best Comfy Slip-on Shoes for Wearing at Home

By Madeline Diamond
Updated July 23, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of Birdies

Since we've been staying home in recent months, we're not wearing shoes as much. In fact, we're putting our favorite slippers to good use right now. But if you want to upgrade your work-from-home look to feel a little more put together (even if you're the only who knows you're wearing real shoes), slip-ons should be your new best friend.

Related: More comfy shoes

From loafers to espadrilles, we've rounded up the best slip-on shoes that are comfortable enough to wear around the house or on a walk around the block. Plus, they're all cute enough to wear out of the house (eventually).

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Birdies The Swan Slides

Courtesy of Birdies

Birdies is known for its comfy flats, including these chic silver slides. They're perfect for indoor and outdoor wear, thanks to layers of cushion in the footbed and a non-slip rubber sole. You'll feel like you're wearing your favorite cozy slippers but look like you're in glamorous, dressed-up flats. 

To buy: birdies.com, $120

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstocks have a loyal following, and it's no surprise why, considering how comfortable and easy-to-wear these sandals are. This variation is made from durable, waterproof EVA material that's suitable for summer wear.

To buy: zappos.com, $45

3 of 8

Allbirds Wool Loungers

Courtesy of Allbirds

Keep your feet warm when you're lounging around the house with these Merino wool knit slip-ons. These cozy loafers are available for both men and women.

To buy: allbirds.com, $95

Advertisement

4 of 8

Rothy's The Loafer

Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy's is known for its comfortable, sustainable, and stylish flats, including these lightweight knit loafers. While they're comfortable enough to wear while you're lounging at home, they'll also be your favorite flats when you're back to commuting every day. 

To buy: rothys.com, $165

5 of 8

TOMS Alpargata Slip-ons

Courtesy of Nordstrom

TOMS shoes are known for comfort, in addition to the brand's One for One program that donates a pair of shoes to a child in need with every purchase. These espadrilles are a stylish, lightweight shoe you can wear anywhere. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60

6 of 8

Nisolo Lima Slip Ons

Courtesy of Nisolo

These stylish leather mules are easy to slip on and off, making them a convenient pair of shoes to always keep by your door. Plus, Nisolo is a sustainable brand that operates ethical factories, so you can feel good about your purchase. 

To buy: nisolo.com, $100

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Everlane The Form Crossover Sandals

Courtesy of Everlane

A pair of slide sandals is a summer essential, and we love this leather variation from Everlane. Between the sleek crossover design and supportive contoured footbed, you'll want to wear these sandals all season long. 

To buy: everlane.com, $83 (originally $118)

8 of 8

Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille

Courtesy of Cole Haan

These light and airy espadrilles are made from breathable material, so your feet will be cool and comfortable even on the hottest of summer days. Plus, a cushioned foam footbed makes them a dream to walk in.

To buy: colehaan.com, $60 (originally $100)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com