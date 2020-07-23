The Best Comfy Slip-on Shoes for Wearing at Home

Since we've been staying home in recent months, we're not wearing shoes as much. In fact, we're putting our favorite slippers to good use right now. But if you want to upgrade your work-from-home look to feel a little more put together (even if you're the only who knows you're wearing real shoes), slip-ons should be your new best friend.

Related: More comfy shoes

From loafers to espadrilles, we've rounded up the best slip-on shoes that are comfortable enough to wear around the house or on a walk around the block. Plus, they're all cute enough to wear out of the house (eventually).