The Best Comfy Slip-on Shoes for Wearing at Home
Since we've been staying home in recent months, we're not wearing shoes as much. In fact, we're putting our favorite slippers to good use right now. But if you want to upgrade your work-from-home look to feel a little more put together (even if you're the only who knows you're wearing real shoes), slip-ons should be your new best friend.
From loafers to espadrilles, we've rounded up the best slip-on shoes that are comfortable enough to wear around the house or on a walk around the block. Plus, they're all cute enough to wear out of the house (eventually).
Birdies The Swan Slides
Birdies is known for its comfy flats, including these chic silver slides. They're perfect for indoor and outdoor wear, thanks to layers of cushion in the footbed and a non-slip rubber sole. You'll feel like you're wearing your favorite cozy slippers but look like you're in glamorous, dressed-up flats.
To buy: birdies.com, $120
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstocks have a loyal following, and it's no surprise why, considering how comfortable and easy-to-wear these sandals are. This variation is made from durable, waterproof EVA material that's suitable for summer wear.
To buy: zappos.com, $45
Allbirds Wool Loungers
Keep your feet warm when you're lounging around the house with these Merino wool knit slip-ons. These cozy loafers are available for both men and women.
To buy: allbirds.com, $95
Rothy's The Loafer
Rothy's is known for its comfortable, sustainable, and stylish flats, including these lightweight knit loafers. While they're comfortable enough to wear while you're lounging at home, they'll also be your favorite flats when you're back to commuting every day.
To buy: rothys.com, $165
TOMS Alpargata Slip-ons
TOMS shoes are known for comfort, in addition to the brand's One for One program that donates a pair of shoes to a child in need with every purchase. These espadrilles are a stylish, lightweight shoe you can wear anywhere.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $60
Nisolo Lima Slip Ons
These stylish leather mules are easy to slip on and off, making them a convenient pair of shoes to always keep by your door. Plus, Nisolo is a sustainable brand that operates ethical factories, so you can feel good about your purchase.
To buy: nisolo.com, $100
Everlane The Form Crossover Sandals
A pair of slide sandals is a summer essential, and we love this leather variation from Everlane. Between the sleek crossover design and supportive contoured footbed, you'll want to wear these sandals all season long.
To buy: everlane.com, $83 (originally $118)
Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille
These light and airy espadrilles are made from breathable material, so your feet will be cool and comfortable even on the hottest of summer days. Plus, a cushioned foam footbed makes them a dream to walk in.
To buy: colehaan.com, $60 (originally $100)
