The Best Compact and Single-serve Coffee Makers for Travel, According to Customer Reviews

Once you've selected your coffee maker, you'll also want to consider what type of beans you use. For example, you can use a rich espresso roast, like this one from Nobletree, for your daily espresso shot in your AeroPress, and you should pick a style crafted specifically for cold brew, such as this whole bean bag from Tiny Footprint Coffee, for your cold brew maker. And if you're a Keurig devotee who uses reusable pods at home, consider picking up a couple traditional K-cup pods to pack along with your travel Keurig.