The Best Compact and Single-serve Coffee Makers for Travel, According to Customer Reviews
If you're a habitual coffee drinker, you're probably accustomed to finding a local coffee shop in the city you're exploring to grab your favorite beverage. Alternatively, you can bring your own portable coffee maker to your destination. Luckily for you, we found six single-serve and compact coffee makers that are ready to take on your next trip.
There are plenty of single-serve coffee makers out there, including pour-over drippers, manual espresso machines, and even cold brew makers. Some just need hot water and can be easily packed away to use while camping or traveling, such as this hand-powered espresso maker from Wacaco, while others are petite yet powered by electricity and would be ideal for RV trips or campsites with access to outlets, like Keurig's K-Mini Coffee Maker.
Once you've selected your coffee maker, you'll also want to consider what type of beans you use. For example, you can use a rich espresso roast, like this one from Nobletree, for your daily espresso shot in your AeroPress, and you should pick a style crafted specifically for cold brew, such as this whole bean bag from Tiny Footprint Coffee, for your cold brew maker. And if you're a Keurig devotee who uses reusable pods at home, consider picking up a couple traditional K-cup pods to pack along with your travel Keurig.
Keep reading for the best single-serve and small batch coffee makers you can buy right now, according to Amazon customers.
OXO Brew Pour-over Coffee Maker with Water Tank
If you're looking for a single cup of drip coffee, it doesn't get much easier than this pour-over dripper from OXO. Simply add your grounds to a filter and place it over the dripper on top of your coffee cup, then add hot water. Thanks to marks on the water tank, you can choose between a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup. Unlike other pour-overs, you can add all the water in at once, and the built-in dripper will do the work for you.
One Amazon reviewer said that they never travel without this coffee maker. "This is so good, I refuse to go on a trip without it! When I travel I go light, so this is a big deal. I have great coffee everyday no matter where I am."
To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $17)
AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker
To make espresso for one, an AeroPress is a must-have. The compact device is impressively versatile, since it can also make up to three cups of American-style coffee at a time, as well as cold brew, depending on what type of coffee you use. This set comes with the press itself, in addition to a funnel, scoop, stirrer, 350 microfilters, a filter holder, and a zippered nylon tote bag that's perfect for travel.
"I love the Aeropress, it does a better job than a french press, and it's easier to travel with," one reviewer wrote. They added that it offers the "best coffee results for one."
To buy: amazon.com, $32
OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For cold brew fans, it's hard to find a coffee maker that makes small batches, or one that doesn't take up prime fridge space. This compact brewer from OXO makes up to 16 ounces of cold brew at a time. Plus, when it's not in use, the parts nest inside each other for easy storage.
One shopper emphasized just how convenient this device's compact size is. "It was very easy to use and is so compact so [it] doesn't take much counter or fridge space."
To buy: amazon.com, $31
Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine
This portable espresso machine is a favorite among avid campers and travelers, since it's lightweight (less than a pound) and packable, yet it makes rich espresso, crema and all. Just add your grounds and hot water and use the hand pump to brew in minutes.
"This is the must have travel companion! I was sick of weak hotel room coffee and didn't want to hunt down coffee shops in whatever city I was in. All you need for this is grounds and hot water," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $55
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
At less than 5 inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is ideal for small spaces, such as RV kitchens and homes with minimal counter space (not to mention suitcases). With this machine, you can brew one cup at a time between six and 12 ounces. And of course, as with all Keurigs, you'll have the perk of choosing from a wide variety of K-cups to suit your coffee preference.
"I love this adorable Keurig. I got it for my RV and it literally makes one cup of coffee at a time… and it is perfect for the RV," one reviewer wrote. "It is compact and very easy to use, not to mention quite attractive."
To buy: amazon.com, from $75
Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine
If De'Longhi's Nespresso machines interest you, you might want to try this compact version: the Essenza Mini Espresso Machine. It weighs just over 5 pounds and is 4.3 inches wide, making it easy to stash on small counters and in kitchen cabinets. Despite its small size, you can still use any of Nespresso's capsules to make two sizes of espresso shots.
"We have a full size Nespresso machine at home and bought this one for our travels," one reviewer wrote. "We use it in our RV and on our sailboat (when attached to shore power), in hotel rooms, and when visiting friends or family overnight. It is light and easy to transport. Makes delicious coffee just like the full size machine."
To buy: amazon.com, from $149
