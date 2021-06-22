Amazon's Best-selling Water Shoes Are Up to 45% Off for Prime Day
We get it: water shoes don't always make for the most fashionable of footwear. But when it comes to certain water activities, such as kayaking, fishing, or even simply walking on a rocky beach, they become a pretty handy accessory. Lucky for you, this best-selling pair is unbelievably sleek and stylish - and they're up to 45% off for Amazon Prime Day.
The Simari Quick-dry Aqua Socks aren't your usual water shoes. For one thing, as the name suggests, they're more like socks than shoes, and they're constructed without the bulkiness typical of most water shoes. The socks' polyester fabric slips right over your feet and hugs them tight, almost like a second, more durable skin just for water activities.
But don't take our word for it. Simari's aqua socks boast more than 5,000 ratings on Amazon, with many reviewers calling them "perfect for traveling," "better than expected," and "just what I was looking for." One shopper even said she forgot she was wearing them since they are so lightweight and comfortable.
To buy: amazon.com, from $11 (originally $20)
The aqua socks work for both men and women, and you can grab them in 39 different colors and prints. But you better hurry - Amazon Prime Day deals end tonight.
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
