When it comes to peer reviews, you can't beat the world's biggest online retailer.

So when Amazon puts an item on one of its best-selling lists (which are updated hourly, by the way), you know the product: A) really works and B) is worth the money.

In the travel accessories department, the absolute winner is an affordable, high-accuracy luggage scale that will help you save money in overweight bag fees. Other highlights include a sturdy travel backpack that lasts for years, according to Amazon customers, some of whom even considered purchasing a second one.

Passport covers and travel wallets are also among the most popular products on the website, and that's completely understandable. One of the worst things that can happen to you while abroad is to damage your passport in any way or lose your credit cards and cash.

Something else that will ruin your trip? Unpacking your suitcase to find out your fragrance bottle has spilled all over your clothes. To avoid that situation, always place your liquids in water- and spill-resistant bags, and you will find a few suggestions on our list, as well.

Check out 20 of the best-selling travel products on Amazon and put that Prime membership to use before your next trip.