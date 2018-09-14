20 Best-selling Travel Products on Amazon
When it comes to peer reviews, you can't beat the world's biggest online retailer.
So when Amazon puts an item on one of its best-selling lists (which are updated hourly, by the way), you know the product: A) really works and B) is worth the money.
In the travel accessories department, the absolute winner is an affordable, high-accuracy luggage scale that will help you save money in overweight bag fees. Other highlights include a sturdy travel backpack that lasts for years, according to Amazon customers, some of whom even considered purchasing a second one.
Passport covers and travel wallets are also among the most popular products on the website, and that's completely understandable. One of the worst things that can happen to you while abroad is to damage your passport in any way or lose your credit cards and cash.
Something else that will ruin your trip? Unpacking your suitcase to find out your fragrance bottle has spilled all over your clothes. To avoid that situation, always place your liquids in water- and spill-resistant bags, and you will find a few suggestions on our list, as well.
Check out 20 of the best-selling travel products on Amazon and put that Prime membership to use before your next trip.
Trtl Pillow
Is there anything better than dozing off before takeoff and coming to the minute the wheels touch down? For the traveler who agrees, our editors wholeheartedly suggest this travel "pillow," which is actually more like a scarf with a hidden support structure that cradles the head, even in the middle seat.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)
Shacke Pak Travel Organizers With Laundry Bag
Made from water- and tear-resistant material, these four packing cubes will keep your belongings organized in your suitcase, while the laundry bag will keep your dirty clothes separated.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
CDC Vaccination Card Holder
Since you may want to bring your CDC vaccination card on future trips, a waterproof plastic cover is a must-have to keep your card intact.
To buy: amazon.com, $7 for five
Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale
This compact and easy-to-use scale will make sure you never have to worry about overweight luggage ever again.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch Luggage
This sleek hard-shell suitcase has a side TSA-approved lock and an interior divider with separate compartments. It's also available in 20-inch and 24-inch options if you're looking for a carry-on or smaller suitcase.
To buy: amazon.com, $170
Shvigel Leather Passport Cover
This stylish synthetic leather passport holder will protect your most important travel document from accidental damage.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Zoppen RFID-blocking Travel Passport Wallet
This multi-purpose wallet has over 10,000 five-stars reviews on Amazon and it's easy to see why — it comes in so many color variations and has slots for your passport, boarding passes, cash, and so much more.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4
Packing shoes is always challenging since you don't want to get your clothes dirty and this is where these shoe bags come in handy. The set includes two standard-size bags and two extra large ones perfect for bulkier footwear.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Zomake Ultra Lightweight Backpack
Designed with extremely lightweight and durable nylon, this sleek backpack folds down into a sandwich-sized pouch. Bonus: it's also water-resistant.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask
This top-seller in the sleep mask category is a must-have for overnight flights. Plus, silk doesn't "tug" at the skin like cotton or other fabrics would, which is extra important for that sensitive zone around the eyes.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
TSA-approved Cable Luggage Locks
Keep your belongings safe with these TSA-approved cable locks that are easy to set and come in packs of two, four, and six.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 for two
Nalgene 32-ounce Water Bottle
The Nalgene is a classic amongst hikers and for good reason: it's lightweight and virtually indestructible.
To buy: amazon.com, $13
Alpha Keeper RFID Money Belt for Travel
Unlike fanny packs, this RFID-blocking water-resistant belt remains flat so you can wear it underneath clothing to keep your belongings safe and within reach.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
AmazonBasics Hanging Toiletry Kit
You will be seriously impressed with the storage capacity of this durable bag. It has padded and easy-to-clean compartments for everything — from your makeup to your toothpaste and brush.
To buy: amazon.com, $19
Invoda Waterproof Travel Bag
If you've ever worried that a perfume bottle will break and spill all over your clothes while you travel, then you'll surely appreciate this waterproof makeup bag.
To buy: amazon.com, from $9
Travel Makeup Case
This portable makeup bag will make your life on the road so much easier. You can adjust the dividers in the main compartment according to your needs, while the top panel is where you can store your makeup brushes.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Leakproof Travel Bottles Set
These TSA-approved bottles are ideal for packing your favorite toiletries without having to buy new bottles from the travel section at the drugstore for every trip.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
SwissGear Travel Gear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack
If you're looking for a sturdy laptop backpack, you just found it. This water-resistant backpack features a padded compartment that opens quickly for a hassle-free TSA scan.
To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $100)
Shacke Cruise Tags
The best thing about these cruise tags is the zip top closure that will prevent your tags from being damaged by rain or slipping out of the holder.
To buy: amazon.com, $5
Olympia Luggage 22-inch Rolling Duffel Bag
In need of a weekender bag? This one comes with more than 1,000 five-star reviews and has plenty of room to fit all of your essentials.
To buy: amazon.com, $120
