Amazon's 10 Best-selling Dresses Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $50
From flattering wrap dresses to pretty sundresses to comfortable midi dresses, Amazon has just about every kind of summer dress imaginable. But with so many options to choose from, it can feel daunting to figure out where to start. Luckily, the retailer has made it incredibly easy to find the most sought-after options available by curating a list of its best-selling dresses. Not only does each item on this list have thousands of five-star ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing reviews from real shoppers who have bought and worn the dresses themselves.
While the best-sellers list has already narrowed down the 100 most popular dresses on Amazon — out of over 50,000 options — we've taken things even further and highlighted the top 10 shopper-approved summer dresses below.
Aside from being equal parts stylish and flattering, the best-selling dresses are all super comfortable and incredibly versatile — making them great options to pack for your upcoming summer getaways. Perhaps best of all, every single one of the customer-approved frocks is actually affordable. Prices start at just $25, and none of the pretty dresses will cost you more than $50, so you can add a few options to your warm-weather wardrobe without breaking the bank.
So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to learn more about all 10 best-selling dresses, and shop one (or several) for yourself.
Amouretu Summer Tunic Dress
This flowy tunic dress from Amouretu hits above the knee and features a v-neck neckline. The swing dress comes in long sleeve, short sleeve, and sleeveless options, and there are 41 colors and prints to choose from, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding a style you love. Even better, it's machine-washable for added convenience, and shoppers say the soft and breathable material "doesn't wrinkle," making it super easy to pack.
Belongsci Bell Sleeve Dress
This Belongsci Bell Sleeve Dress is so stylish and flattering, owners say they get compliments every time they wear it. Not only is the dress easy to dress up and down, but customers say "it is easy to move in," too. Made from a soft chiffon material that's silky smooth against your skin, the one-and-done piece ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in 44 different styles.
Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Mini Dress
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this lightweight Cosonsen dress because it features a faux-wrap silhouette that cinches in your waist to show off your figure. Along with ruffled details, the adorable dress boasts long sleeves and a short hemline that's perfect for summer. One customer called it "the most flattering dress" they've ever worn," adding, "I feel so confident [while wearing it], and I will be buying every color."
To buy: amazon.com, from $38
DB Moon Empire Waist Dress
Shoppers love how comfortable and figure-flattering this empire waist dress by DB Moon is. In fact, many have even called it the "perfect travel dress." Made from a soft and stretchy rayon and spandex blend, the short sleeve frock hits just below the knee — making it office-appropriate too. And did we mention it has pockets? Reviewers say the deep pockets make the casual summer dress "so functional" because they are big enough for small essentials.
To buy: amazon.com, from $30
Prettygarden Midi Wrap Dress
This Prettygarden midi dress is so versatile customers say you can wear it practically anywhere, including the office or a summer wedding. The lightweight material will keep you cool in warm temperatures, while the faux-wrap silhouette will help show off your figure. The dress has a deep v-neck neckline, but if you prefer to not show too much cleavage, there's a hidden snap button that provides more coverage.
To buy: amazon.com, from $31
Btfbm Ruched Bodycon Dress
It's easy to see why this Btfbm dress has racked up over 17,000 five-star ratings. The lightweight ruched dress is made from a super soft and stretchy cotton and polyester blend that hugs your body in all the right places. Tons of shoppers have uploaded photos of themselves in the sleeveless bodycon dress, proving it looks just as good when worn with sneakers and a denim jacket as it does dressed up with heels and bold jewelry.
Btfbm Bohemian Midi Dress
This Btfbm number hits just above the ankle and has a relaxed fit that makes it great for everyday wear. There are 15 easy-to-match styles to choose from, and the dress is made from an ultra-soft material that's so comfortable, one shopper said they bought it in multiple colors. Another called the light and airy frock a "great summer dress" before adding, "[I] wore it to dinner in hot temperatures and was still so comfortable!"
To buy: amazon.com, $41
Merokeety T-Shirt Dress with Tie Waist
There are a ton of cute and cozy t-shirt dresses available on Amazon, but this belted Merokeety option is one of the most popular for a reason. The short sleeve dress hits right at the knee and has a simple crew neckline. The cute and comfortable piece comes in 24 different styles, including versatile solids, classic stripes, and fun tie-dye prints. One person said it looked so good on, "my teenage daughter who rarely gives compliments [on] my style (in fact it's usually the opposite) said I should wear this dress every day."
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Prettygarden Boho Midi Dress
This breezy midi dress by Prettygarden is beloved by reviewers because it's fashion-forward, comfortable, and not clingy. While the feminine frock is incredibly lightweight, reviewers say it's not sheer, so you don't have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions. Even better, shoppers say the throw-on-and-go piece is stylish and breathable enough to be a great vacation dress. "You can walk for hours through museums or ruins and be cool, comfortable, and classy looking all day long," one wrote.
Popyoung T-Shirt Dress
This Popyoung piece is another soft and comfy t-shirt dress that made the list thanks to its flattering design and affordable price point. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the A-line dress their seal of approval, with one writing, "this has to be the most comfortable dress I've ever purchased." Perhaps best of all, its size-inclusive range runs from small to 3XL. It also comes in a whopping 54 colors and prints, so you can easily fill your summer wardrobe with different variations of the cute dress.
