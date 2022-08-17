The 10 Best Under-$50 Dresses You Can Buy at Amazon Before Summer Ends 

Headed out on a trip? Well, what better reason to buy a new dress! As a wardrobe staple, there's no denying just how easy and versatile it is to have a quality travel dress in your rotation. After all, you just need to throw it on and you have an instant outfit that's perfect for exploring, hitting the beach, grabbing lunch, and anything else on your itinerary. And, Amazon is the perfect place to score awesome deals on dresses to suit nearly everyone's taste.

As a matter of fact, the retailer is actually having a surprise sale on some of its best-selling dresses. Right now, you can score up to 49 percent off on sundresses, t-shirt dresses, midi dresses, and maxi dresses galore. Each style has thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers, who praise the quality, fit, and comfort of each piece. The best part? Prices start at just $19.

Keep scrolling to explore the best-selling Amazon dresses that are currently on sale and add them to your cart ASAP.

Amoretu Swing Shift Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Thanks to a 49 percent discount, the Amoretu Swing Shift Dress is just $26 right now. Ranking number one on Amazon's best-sellers list, this stylish shift dress has earned nearly 30,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. It's perfect for casual outings with its trend-inspired balloon long sleeves, v-neck silhouette, and tiered hem. And, the piece can easily be dressed up for more formal events with the right shoes and accessories. Choose between 39 colors, and sizes range from small to 2XL.

To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $50)

Cosonsen Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Another versatile dress with thousands of glowing reviews, this ruffled pick from Cosonsen is on sale for $40. It boasts an elegant wrap-front silhouette that's on-trend with its ruffled, flared skirt. Its deep v-neck is complimented by its flowy long-sleeves, helping you show off a bit of skin while still offering a secure fit. The dress comes in 20 colors and prints, so stock up on your favorites so you'll never be without this stunning vacation dress. Sizes range from small to 2XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $46)

Anrabess Split Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

For when the itinerary calls for something fancy but you want to be totally comfortable, the Anrabess Split Maxi Dress is your best bet. The cotton-polyester-spandex blend fabric is incredibly soft and breathable, offering just the right amount of stretch so you can move freely. There are 28 colors to choose from, and it can easily be dressed down for laidback excursions when needed. It's also available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $47)

Naggoo Wrap V-Neck Polka Dot Ruffle Dress

Another multipurpose pick, we envision this Naggoo wrap dress being the perfect outfit for sightseeing tours, grabbing a bite to eat, shopping, and much more with its ruffled details and flutter sleeves. A tie at the waist not only provides flattering definition, but it will also allow you to find a comfortable, custom fit. And, all you need to do is swap your trusty sneakers and sandals for a pair of wedges or heels to dress it up if you have something fancy planned for the night. There are 31 different colors and prints to choose from, and sizes range from small to XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $35)

Yathon A-Line Spaghetti Strap Sundress

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for something that will keep you cool on hot summer days? Enter: the Yathon A-Line Spaghetti Strap Sundress, which is available in a whopping 36 colors. The classic midi dress is made from a soft cotton-polyester blend that'll keep you comfortable in warm temperatures and while taking in the sights, but is elegant enough to wear to dinner and enjoying the nightlife. And, did we mention that it's on sale for as little as $19 and has pockets? You can shop the dress in sizes small to XL.

To buy: amazon.com, from $19 (originally $24)

PrettyGarden Wrap Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

If you ask us, vacation is the best time to break out a flowy dress, especially if you're headed somewhere beachy — and this wrap maxi dress from PrettyGarden has earned a seal of approval from more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers. It achieves a stylish balance of comfort and sophistication with its elastic waist, fluttery cap sleeves, and ruffled hem. Dress it up or down, your choice! It comes in sizes small to XXL and 26 stunning colors and prints that include dainty floral patterns, trendy leopard spots, and classic solid hues. Get one (or two!) while the dress is on sale for 20 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $51)

PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

This highly rated PrettyGarden dress has puff sleeves, a crew neckline with plenty of coverage, and midi with a breezy tiered hem. It's racked up more than 3,500 glowing reviews from customers and is available in 15 color options. It's a favorite for its laidback and elevated look and versatility that you'll want to wear everyday on your trip. Sizes range from small to XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $49)

Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Offering a comfortable level of breeziness with its lightweight and flowy viscose fabric, the Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress, which comes in 26 colors, makes the ultimate vacation outfit for any type of trip. Heck, some reviewers say it's the perfect wedding guest dress, too. Its classic maxi dress silhouette is enhanced with stylish and trendy details like its square, ruffle-trim neckline, bow straps, and elegant ruffled hem. And, for extra comfort, the bust is shirred and smocked so you'll never feel restricted. It's available in sizes ranging from small to XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, from $30 (originally $44)

Molerani T-Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

No travel wardrobe is complete without a t-shirt dress, since this style is incredibly versatile with its relaxed-yet-elevated flowy look that's easy to dress up or down. And, the Molerani T-Shirt Dress is one of Amazon's best with more than 16,700 five-star shopper ratings. It has a classic crew neckline, a-line cut, and is made from stretchy material that, unsurprisingly, feels like your favorite t-shirt. The dress is available in 44 colors and prints, sizes range from XS to 3XL, and it's on sale for just $31.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Exlura Puff Sleeve Square Neck Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

The Exlura Puff Sleeve Square Neck Dress is an awesome choice for when you want to look fancy without compromising on comfort, thanks to its flowy design and stretchy smocked bust. It's made with a lightweight polyester fabric that's soft and breathable, plus the style is super on-trend with its long puff sleeves. And, you can adjust the sleeves to be worn off-the-shoulder if desired, giving you two styling options to alternate between. Shop this fashion-forward pick in 13 colors and patterns and sizes XS to XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $46)