I Tried 17 Self-tanners — Here Are the Ones Making Me Feel Like I’m On Vacation

I'm a (self-proclaimed) self-tan professional. As someone who's never had an easy time getting anything but burned when it comes to the sun, I dove headfirst into sunless tanning about ten years ago. Turns out, it's better for us anyway.

In recent years, hundreds of new self-tanning products, from mousses to sprays, gels, and wipes, have either come and gone or changed the game. I've probably tried them all...or at least (embarrassingly) close to it. I've committed all the faux pas for you — from smelling like dihydroxyacetone (DHA) to turning orange, green, and pink.

Of course, we've all got different skin tones, textures, and overall desires when it comes to pigmented products. I'll take this moment to thank you for staying inside to help flatten the curve, but if you're in the market for something that'll give you the glow you were hoping to achieve during spring break, you've come to the right place.

Since I'll only be highlighting my top five favorites, here's a quick list of the 17 sunless tanners I've tried and loved within the past 2 years.

For the record, I have fair skin that freckles quickly but has never really tanned. I also have dry skin and products get patchy on me very easily. So, products that don't get patchy on me could be safe bets for those with normal to oily skin types. And you can see I'm partial to mousses with guide color — there's a reason why they're nearly every brand's best-seller.

By habit, I've tested each of these products in the same or similar ways. After deep exfoliation two days prior and consistent hydration via coconut oil or rich body creams, I shower, dry and cool off completely, then apply the self-tanner as instructed. I then wear a pajama set with long sleeves and pants to sleep and do a quick soap-free rinse when I wake up in the morning if the product has a guide color.

Not only do I have my favorites from the above list in terms of shade and performance, but specific sunless tanners have been my go-tos for the destinations I frequent and the places I've lived — from Hawaii to New York and Las Vegas.

If you're as into self-tanner as I am or are just looking for a way to feel like you're quarantined somewhere sunny, these are my recommended formulas and where I wear them most.