The Best Running Shorts for Women

When you're shopping for running shorts, there are a couple of features to keep in mind. First, think about how short or long you prefer your shorts to be, since inseams can vary anywhere from 2.5 inches to five or six inches. You'll also want to consider material, especially when it comes to breathability and moisture-wicking properties. Be on the the look out for quick-drying fabrics, especially if you'll be using these shorts for exercise.