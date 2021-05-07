The Best Running Shorts for Women
If you enjoy running outside, hitting the trails, or simply remaining cool and comfortable when you're outside during the summer, a good pair of running shorts is key. Luckily, we've rounded up the best running shorts from all over the internet, from shopper-loved brands like Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, Athleta, and more.
When you're shopping for running shorts, there are a couple of features to keep in mind. First, think about how short or long you prefer your shorts to be, since inseams can vary anywhere from 2.5 inches to five or six inches. You'll also want to consider material, especially when it comes to breathability and moisture-wicking properties. Be on the the look out for quick-drying fabrics, especially if you'll be using these shorts for exercise.
Keep reading for our favorite running shorts that you can buy online.
These breezy shorts are made from lightweight, stretchy, sweat-wicking material with mesh fabric panels for comfortable ventilation. They also feature reflective details for safety, and two hidden pockets.
To buy: Lululemon Hotty Hot High-rise Short 2.5", lululemon.com, $58
If you're looking for a longer running short, this pair of 5-inch shorts from Lululemon is a great option. They're made from lightweight, sweat-wicking material with added Lycra for a stretchy feel. Plus, a built-in liner adds extra coverage.
To buy: Lululemon Track That Mid-rise Short 5", lululemon.com, $58
These running shorts with a 2.5" inseam are made from quick-drying recycled polyester with a knit waistband and built-in brief liner. You'll also find a slip pocket in the waistband and zippered pocket on the hip.
To buy: Outdoor Voices Hudson 2.5" Short, outdoorvoices.com, $58
These classic-style running shorts feature moisture-wicking fabric and breathable mesh details, so you'll be sure to stay cool and comfortable while running. For extra convenience, these shorts also have size pockets and a back zippered pocket.
To buy: Sweaty Betty Track & Field Running Shorts, nordstrom.com, $58
It doesn't get more classic than Nike's Tempo Running Shorts, and they're also one of the more affordable options on this list. These shorts come in a wide variety of colors, but we love this bright yellow variation, with the brand's signature breathable, quick-dry material and non-restrictive leg openings.
To buy: Nike Tempo Dri-FIT Running Shorts, nordstrom.com, $30
These shorts come in an impressive 18 colors, so no matter your style, you'll be able to find a pair (or several) that fits your wardrobe. The ultra-light material makes for comfortable wear, so it's no wonder these shorts have over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon.
To buy: CRZ YOGA Women's Quick-dry Athletic Shorts, amazon.com, from $28
For a stylish, flattering look with all the performance features you'd want in a running short, opt for this version from Athleta. The high-waisted fit is comfortable and easy to wear, while the lightweight, recycled material with mesh panels makes them perfect for exercise. Plus, these shorts are available in sizes XXS to 3X.
To buy: Athleta Printed Mesh Racer Run Short 4", athleta.gap.com, $49
With a five-inch inseam, these classic running shorts provide plenty of coverage and chafe-free wear. They're made from a moisture-wicking, quick-drying polyester and spandex blend with a comfortable wide, elastic waistband.
To buy: Brooks Chaser 5 Shorts, nordstrom.com, $48
