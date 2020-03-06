The 10 Best Reusable Shopping Totes to Replace Plastic Bags
Whether you opt for a bag to keep with you on daily errands or one to store in your luggage for last-minute shopping trips, a sturdy, spacious, and sustainable tote is a must-have. Luckily, there are plenty of solid shopping totes available to shop online. From structured canvas bags to packable nylon totes, reusable shopping bags not only reduce waste, but they might even make your trip to the supermarket a bit more enjoyable (and organized).
Keep reading for our favorite reusable shopping bags.
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
Baggu's reusable totes are made from durable ripstop nylon, meaning they can hold up to 30 pounds despite being lightweight and easily packable.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Glob Primary Morph Ripstop Tote
This lightweight tote is made from ultra-lightweight yet durable recycled ripstop polyester, and comes in a variety of neutrals and bright colors. The bag features both interior and exterior pockets, making it great for shopping. Plus, it folds up into an attached pouch, so it's impressively easy to pack.
To buy: glob.land, $36
Herschel Supply Co. Mica Tote
This versatile tote can be used for everyday use, as well as for an unexpected trip to the supermarket, thanks to its spacious interior and comfortable shoulder straps.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
CleverMade 30-liter SnapBasket Collapsible Shopping Bag
This structured, collapsible tote is made from heavy-duty canvas, making it perfect for carrying larger loads of groceries.
To buy: amazon.com, $33
Cleverfect Foldable Grocery Bags
These lightweight yet sturdy bags are great for day trips (or storing in your suitcase) when you plan to shop, since they fold up into a neat buttoned pouch when not in use.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 for five bags
Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 25-liter Cinch Tote
This spacious tote stands out for its cinch top that allows you to protect items inside without sacrificing space.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $15 (originally $30)
BeeGreen Set of Five Reusable Grocery Bags
If you're looking to add multiple bags to your tote collection, this set from Amazon is convenient and affordable.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 for five bags
Samsonite Foldaway Tote
This durable bag with comfortable carrying straps is spacious enough for even the biggest grocery hauls, but it also folds up into a smaller bag for easy storage.
To buy: ebags.com, $26
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Zip-top
This sturdy, structured bag will keep all your belongings secure, if you're in need of a tote with a large capacity.
To buy: llbean.com, from $35
Dalix 20-inch Solid Color Cotton Canvas Shopping Tote Bag
When it comes to reusable grocery bags, a classic canvas bag is a go-to, but between the convenient pockets and fun color options, this version stands out.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
