The 10 Best Reusable Shopping Totes to Replace Plastic Bags

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you opt for a bag to keep with you on daily errands or one to store in your luggage for last-minute shopping trips, a sturdy, spacious, and sustainable tote is a must-have. Luckily, there are plenty of solid shopping totes available to shop online. From structured canvas bags to packable nylon totes, reusable shopping bags not only reduce waste, but they might even make your trip to the supermarket a bit more enjoyable (and organized).

Keep reading for our favorite reusable shopping bags.

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

Black and floral tote bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Baggu's reusable totes are made from durable ripstop nylon, meaning they can hold up to 30 pounds despite being lightweight and easily packable.

Glob Primary Morph Ripstop Tote

Purple polyester nylon tote Credit: Courtesy of Glob

This lightweight tote is made from ultra-lightweight yet durable recycled ripstop polyester, and comes in a variety of neutrals and bright colors. The bag features both interior and exterior pockets, making it great for shopping. Plus, it folds up into an attached pouch, so it's impressively easy to pack.

Herschel Supply Co. Mica Tote

navy and white polka dot tote Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This versatile tote can be used for everyday use, as well as for an unexpected trip to the supermarket, thanks to its spacious interior and comfortable shoulder straps.

CleverMade 30-liter SnapBasket Collapsible Shopping Bag

Grey and black shopping tote Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This structured, collapsible tote is made from heavy-duty canvas, making it perfect for carrying larger loads of groceries.

Cleverfect Foldable Grocery Bags

Purple, blue, and green shopping totes Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These lightweight yet sturdy bags are great for day trips (or storing in your suitcase) when you plan to shop, since they fold up into a neat buttoned pouch when not in use.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 for five bags

Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 25-liter Cinch Tote

Black cinch shopping tote Credit: Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

This spacious tote stands out for its cinch top that allows you to protect items inside without sacrificing space.

BeeGreen Set of Five Reusable Grocery Bags

Blue nylon shopping bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking to add multiple bags to your tote collection, this set from Amazon is convenient and affordable.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 for five bags

Samsonite Foldaway Tote

Dark blue packable tote Credit: Courtesy of eBags

This durable bag with comfortable carrying straps is spacious enough for even the biggest grocery hauls, but it also folds up into a smaller bag for easy storage.

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Zip-top

Canvas tote with navy detail Credit: Courtesy of L.L. Bean

This sturdy, structured bag will keep all your belongings secure, if you're in need of a tote with a large capacity.

To buy: llbean.com, from $35

Dalix 20-inch Solid Color Cotton Canvas Shopping Tote Bag

Blue canvas tote Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to reusable grocery bags, a classic canvas bag is a go-to, but between the convenient pockets and fun color options, this version stands out.