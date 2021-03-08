Why You Should Start Sending Postcards Again — Even If You’re Not Traveling

Ah, the age old practice of letter writing. If you're a fan of putting pen to page, there's also a good chance you also enjoy sending postcards home whenever you travel. It might be a while before you can send postcards from far off places again, but that doesn't mean you can't keep in touch with friends and family via snail mail in the meantime, as many us remain separated by the pandemic. With that, I'm here to sing the praises of sending your loved ones postcards and greeting cards, both the artistic and the playful, whether it's to celebrate an occasion or just because. And luckily, there's no shortage of beautiful cards available to buy online.