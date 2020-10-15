40 Amazing Amazon Deals Still Happening After Prime Day

Everything from Sony smart TVs to Apple AirPods is still majorly marked down!
By Rebecca Carhart
October 15, 2020
After a whirlwind two days of deals, Amazon Prime Day officially wrapped up last night. But if you didn’t get a chance to score that discounted smart TV or marked-down Apple iPad Mini, don’t fret! Amazon extended so many of its Prime Day deals, and you can take advantage right now. We’re talking major markdowns on both big-ticket items and everyday essentials. 

Thousands of products are still on sale, including these Apple Airpods that are marked down to $150, this Roomba robot vacuum that you can shop for only $250, and this Samsonite suitcase that’s been discounted by 39 percent. You can also score these New Balance sneakers, this Columbia fleece vest, and this Sunbeam heated blanket for a fraction of their original prices. 

To make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing deals, we’ve rounded up the best sales still happening post-Prime Day. Just remember, we’re not sure how long these discounted products will stay on sale, so we suggest adding them to your shopping cart ASAP. 

From a Nespresso coffee machine to a Chromebook laptop to a two-piece luggage set, keep reading to shop them all.

Best Tech Deals

Best Home Deals 

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

Best Men’s Clothing Deals 

Best Luggage Deals 

