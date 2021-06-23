The 25 Best Post-Prime Deals to Shop

You can still score everything from Samsonite luggage to Apple AirPods for a fraction of the price.
By Rebecca Carhart
June 23, 2021
Amazon Prime Day may have wrapped up last night, but there are still major markdowns happening on some best-selling products. That's right, the retailer has released even more markdowns today, so if you didn't get a chance to snag that smart TV, Instant Pot, or Apple MacBook for a fraction of the price, now's your chance. 

Thousands of items are still on sale, including Apple AirPods, this Roomba vacuum, and this memory foam mattress. If you need a new piece of luggage before your next trip, check out the Samsonite suitcase that's marked down to just $113 and the Rockland two-piece set that's currently 52 percent off. And don't forget to stock up on discounted travel accessories too, like this Eagle Creek packing cube and this Matein travel backpack. 

There are also impressive deals happening on cute and comfortable clothing and accessories. So if you're looking for a new pair of cozy leggings to wear on a travel day or ultra-cushioned sneakers to sport on a walking tour, this is the time to shop. 

You can also score big-ticket electronics on super sale. Right now, these Beats wireless headphones are $77 off, and this Fire HD Tablet is only $125. Or if you're looking to upgrade your household essentials, this is the perfect opportunity to scoop up Le Creuset pans and Bissell vacuums for less. 

To help you get started, we rounded up the 25 best post-Prime Day deals happening on Amazon right now. We're not sure how long these discounts will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP. 

Best Luggage Deals

Some of the best post-Prime Day deals we've seen so far are on luggage and other travel bags. You can score a Vera Bradley weekender for less than $85 and a Travelpro suitcase for only $128 right now. 

Best Travel Accessories Deals

Prices are still slashed on tons of must-have travel accessories too. We plan on scooping up the LifeStraw water filter and the Matein travel backpack while they're still on markdown. 

Best Clothing Deals

If you're looking to update your travel wardrobe, now's the time. This flattering jumpsuit and these cozy leggings will keep you comfortable on long trips, and this cute sun hat is foldable, so you can pack it in your suitcase.

Best Electronic Deals

Don't forget to check out the electronics section. Tons of high-tech items are still marked down, including an Insignia smart TV and Apple MacBook laptop.

Best Home Deals

Shoppers can still save big on tons of home products too. Not only is this Roomba vacuum marked down to just $250, but this Le Creuset cast iron grill pan is $70 off. 

