The 8 Best Portable Fire Pits, According to Thousands of Customer Review

There's nothing quite like relaxing around a fire on a summer night, especially after hitting the trails on a long hike or making a splash while paddleboarding during the day. That's why fire pits are a summertime essential: They transform your backyard and create a cozy space for friends and family to gather around. If you share your outdoor area with neighbors or are looking to enjoy a fire on a camping trip, a portable version may be just what you're looking for.
Unlike their bulky (and typically more expensive) counterparts, portable fire pits are lightweight and compact, making them super easy to pack. Some are even collapsible or fold up into carrying cases, so you can easily store them when not in use.
These are the best portable fire pits to shop:
- Best Overall: Outland Firebowl 870 Portable Fire Pit
- Best Wood-burning Option: Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit
- Best Gas Option: Bond Manufacturing Portable Fire Pit
- Best Affordable: Rootless Portable Outdoor Fire Pit
- Best Splurge: Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
- Best Disposable Option: Radiate Portable Campfire
- Best Collapsible Option: UCO Flatpack Portable Fire Pit
- Best Smokeless Option: Inno Stage Smokeless Portable Fire Pit
Like regular fire pits, there are plenty of portable pits to choose from, ranging from wood-burning options to models that run on gas propane tanks. There are even small disposable fire pits that are especially great for camping trips and smokeless versions that let you enjoy pretty flames without pesky fumes.
To help you find the right one for your needs, we turned to reviews from real shoppers to see which portable fire pits are actually worth buying. Each item, detailed below, not only has a near-perfect rating, but also an overwhelming amount of five-star reviews from outdoor enthusiasts explaining why it's so great.
From smokeless fire pits to collapsible options and affordable picks, these are the eight best portable fire pits that shoppers love the most. Keep reading to learn about them all and order one to bring on summertime adventures.
Best Overall: Outland Firebowl 870 Portable Fire Pit
This Outland portable fire pit has an impressive 4.8-star rating because it is compact, lightweight, and super easy to use. The handy gadget produces a smokeless flame, and it has a matchless auto-ignition feature for added convenience. You'll have to purchase the propane tank separately, but the pit comes with everything else you need to enjoy a cozy fire on the go, including a cover, a gas hose, an adjustable regulator that modifies the flame's height, and a natural lava rock set that produces a cool flickering effect. "The fire bowl was the best purchase of camping gear ever," wrote one customer. "The heat was great - super easy to transport. This will be great to have especially when wood fire restrictions are more likely in the future."
To buy: amazon.com, $163
Best Wood Burning Option: Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit
If you prefer wood-burning fire pits, check out this pop-up option by Fireside Outdoor. The fire pit can be set up in under a minute sans tools, and when it's not in use, it fits inside a compact carrying bag - making it super easy to transport. Even better, you can use charcoal in it, too. "This thing is awesome," wrote one shopper. "Absolutely love it. Used it several times this year and now bought one for my in-laws who camp a lot. Folds up small like a camping chair. The air flow from underneath makes starting the fire as easy as ever."
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Best Gas Option: Bond Manufacturing Portable Fire Pit
This gas-powered portable fire pit by Bond Manufacturing has nearly 1,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love that it's as stylish as it is functional. The steel-framed fire pit weighs less than 20 pounds and comes with a lid, fire stones, a tank holder, a gas hose, and a regulator. While most customers said they use it on camping trips, some let the sleek fire pit take up permanent residence in their home's outdoor space. "Very solid design," wrote one. "Puts out a lot of heat and adds great ambiance to any location. We have it on our balcony and have enjoyed it over a glass of wine, while roasting marshmallows. Excellent little fire pit!"
To buy: amazon.com, $139 (Originally $159)
Best Affordable: Rootless Portable Outdoor Fire Pit
With prices starting at just $37 for the medium-sized version, shoppers say this Rootless portable fire pit is the best bang for your buck. The lightweight outdoor essential is easy to assemble and stores away in a thin, compact bag when not in use. "I was looking for a fire pit that I can take anywhere and I've found it," said one reviewer. "My family was going to do some dispersed camping and this worked great! I recently took it crabbing and one of my family members loved it so much she ordered one for her after seeing it in action! If you want something lightweight, easy to carry, and easy to store, this is the product to get."
To buy: amazon.com, from $37
Best Splurge: Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
If you're looking to splurge on a top-of-the-line portable fire pit, look no further. This Solo Stove Ranger option is specially designed to produce low-smoke flames, so you can enjoy a cozy fire without the haze. The stainless steel fire pit comes with a stand to keep it off the ground and a carrying case for travel. "This stove creates a fire in minutes," said one shopper. "The stove is lightweight, portable, has a carrying case, and leaves no mess because it completely cremates the wood. The way it's made carries air through the appropriate vents to ignite and stay lit. We've even used it during a light drizzle and windy conditions and it still started up for me. It's not very big but a party of eight can sit around it and roast things."
To buy: amazon.com, $270
Best Disposable Option: Radiate Portable Campfire
If you love sitting around a fire but don't have the space to store even the most compact portable fire pit, consider buying this disposable option from Radiate. First seen on "Shark Tank," the portable campfire provides three to five hours of burn time and provides a nice non-smoky smell. It also weighs only 4 pounds and is just 8 inches long, so it won't take up too much space in your bag. Plus, it's made from recycled materials. "We love this," raved one customer. "Had a small gathering last weekend and put the Radiate in the center of our outdoor coffee table (on top of a 12-inch tile for protection) and it was a hit. Gives off the perfect amount of heat for a chilly evening and it creates quite the ambiance. I'm ordering more now!"
To buy: amazon.com, $28
Best Collapsible Option: UCO Flatpack Portable Fire Pit
This collapsible option from UCO weighs only 3.3 pounds and folds flat to fit inside a compact carrying case. The stainless steel portable fire pit comes in two sizes, and both take less than 30 seconds to set up. It also has a built-in grill, so you can whip up your favorite dishes on it. "Wow, I was impressed by how small and portable this product is," said one reviewer. "I have used it as both a grill and a fire pit. It folds up to a flat pack that could fit in a small backpack - I actually use this with my camper van, where storage space is at a premium."
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Best Smokeless Option: Inno Stage Smokeless Portable Fire Pit
If you love sitting around a fire but are wary about breathing in smoke, this smokeless portable fire pit by Inno Stage might be the right option for you. The innovative device has handles on the side for easy carrying and a patented double-wall design that produces efficient flames without smoke. Shoppers love how easy it is to put together. "This firepit is awesome," wrote one customer. "Burns clean, hot, smoke free, fires with very little ash, and simple clean up. It comes with a travel bag, which is cool, as I plan to take it on many tailgates!"
To buy: amazon.com, $110
