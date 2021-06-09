The 8 Best Portable Fire Pits, According to Thousands of Customer Review

Best Affordable: Rootless Portable Outdoor Fire Pit

With prices starting at just $37 for the medium-sized version, shoppers say this Rootless portable fire pit is the best bang for your buck. The lightweight outdoor essential is easy to assemble and stores away in a thin, compact bag when not in use. "I was looking for a fire pit that I can take anywhere and I've found it," said one reviewer. "My family was going to do some dispersed camping and this worked great! I recently took it crabbing and one of my family members loved it so much she ordered one for her after seeing it in action! If you want something lightweight, easy to carry, and easy to store, this is the product to get."

To buy: amazon.com, from $37